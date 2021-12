For the Black Friday 2021, there is an offer on Amazon for a compact 1 TB portable SSD, a WD Elements SE. The reported discount is € 42, or 28%. The price full indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 149.99 €, but in the last period it was possible to find it for less. Recently, at intervals, the product was on offer for a few euros more than the current price: now it has dropped further and it is probably the best price that will be possible to obtain in this period. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO