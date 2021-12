Bryan Adams has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month. Adams was due to appear at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30, where he would have joined H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of the newly inducted Tina Turner (with whom Adams duetted on the 1985 hit), but he pulled out after testing positive for the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO