Book A Room With A Lighthouse View At This One-Of-A-Kind Iowa Hotel

By Cristy
 3 days ago

In a landlocked state like Iowa, lighthouses aren’t too common. There are a few here and there throughout the state, though! And one of them is located at the themed Lighthouse Inn in Storm Lake, Iowa — right on the edge of Storm Lake itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T64QA_0d7b3mD700
In Storm Lake, Iowa, perched almost right on the edge of the lake for which this town is named, is Lighthouse Inn.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n76ad_0d7b3mD700
And yes, as you might expect, It does have its very own lighthouse right out in front of the inn, towering over the roofline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huJp4_0d7b3mD700
Though this hotel might look small and simple from the outside, inside, the rooms in the Lighthouse Inn are comfortable, colorful, and spacious.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGfJu_0d7b3mD700
They are each well-decorated, many with a theme and flair of their own, and all stocked with many amenities and conveniences.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29alE6_0d7b3mD700
There are king rooms, queen rooms, and even a few double queen rooms if you need some extra sleeping space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJ5yo_0d7b3mD700
With weekly rates and rooms with kitchenettes, the Lighthouse Inn is also a good option if you're needing longer-term accommodations in the Storm Lake area. Plus, there's plenty to do and see in the nearby vicinity, including Buena Vista University and King's Pointe Waterpark (the waterpark is within walking distance of Lighthouse Inn).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I3EE_0d7b3mD700
So pull out your calendar and plan a fun, one-of-a-kind Iowa vacation with a night (or several) at the Lighthouse Inn, a unique Iowa hotel with a lighthouse view and easy access to all of Storm Lake's fun lakeside attractions.

To learn more or make a reservation for a stay at this fun, unique accommodation, visit the Lighthouse Inn’s website here. Interestingly, this isn’t the only Lighthouse Inn in Iowa! It’s one of two, not to be confused with the historic Lighthouse Inn Supper Club, located outside of Cedar Rapids.

