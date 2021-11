BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers at TD Garden in the Black Friday matinee televised nationally on ABC. GOLD STAR: Artemi Panarin did more than simply toss the glove at Brad Marchand in the third period. He also set up New York’s first goal with a slick backhanded pass to Ryan Strome in the slot, and then he scored later in the third period to help cinch the victory for the Blueshirts. In between Panarin played a feisty game with a goal, two points and a plus-3 rating along with two shots on net, two takeaways and a blocked shot in 17 plus minutes of ice time. Credit where it’s due, the Rangers came to play on Friday and it showed in the third period as New York separated from the Black and Gold when it mattered most.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO