ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans react to Naughty Boy earning all the stars in I’m a Celebrity task

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYSRt_0d7b2STG00

Fans have been reacting to how successful producer Naughty Boy was in tonight’s (26 November) I’m A Celebrity trial.

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan , was the first celebrity to earn all the stars in “Creepy Closet”, a task which saw him search for stars in closets full of insects and reptiles.

After a slow start, he earned all eleven stars in the task. “Eleven is my lucky number,” he said when he was back in camp later. He also dedicated his success to departing contestant, Richard Madeley .

Fans have been reacting to the moment on social media. “Look how well he’s doing!” one fan tweeted, while another added: “Well done Naughty Boy.”

You can see some of the reaction here:

Earlier in the show, Naughty Boy was still contemplating leaving the show.

The producer has been wanting to leave for several days and clips today again showed him telling other contestants that he was unhappy and wanted to go home.

“I wouldn’t be leaving if I knew I hadn’t challenged myself,” he told other contestants on the show.

“It will be sad for me to go...[but] I just can’t go against my spirit,” he said, admitting that he missed people at home.

“I just want to see my mum,” he admitted.

Some of his fellow contestants were growing weary, however, with several saying his behaviour “was bringing the rest of the camp down.”

Others, like Arlene Phillips, were more supportive and tried to cheer him up by starting a band. Gathering pots and pans, the group made some make-shift musical instruments.

After he won all eleven stars, he admitted he’d changed his mind and decided to stay in the show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is Snoochie Shy? I’m a Celebrity star in profile

Snoochie Shy is one of the 10 stars to be joining this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!The 29-year-old – who is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ – will join fellow contestants Richard Madeley and Danny Miller in Gwrych Castle this week.Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – began her 1Xtra late night slot in 2019. She will follow in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series.Speaking about her concerns on entering the series, she said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Louise Minchin, Naughty Boy, Danny Miller And Snoochie Shy prepare for their impending doom as they arrive at the Castle in swanky motors in FIRST LOOK at I'm A Celeb 2021 filming

Louise Minchin, Naughty Boy, Danny Miller And Snoochie Shy looked braced for action as they arrived at Gwrych Castle to start filming I'm A Celebity... Get Me Out Of Here on Thursday. The foursome looked spooked for the trials ahead as they headed to the grounds in Abergele, Wales, with...
TV & VIDEOS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire resident Naughty Boy joins I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up

Buckinghamshire resident Naughty Boy will join the 2021 cast of ITV's hit show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. The music producer lives in a luxurious property in Gerrards Cross, but will swap his home comforts for a stint in Gwrych Castle with a string of fellow celebs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naughty Boy
Person
Arlene Phillips
Person
Richard Madeley
Person
Shahid Khan
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity viewers call out Naughty Boy for taking show ‘too personally’

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! viewers have called out Naughty Boy for taking the show “too personally”.The rapper and music producer – whose real name is Shahid Khan – has been living in “the clink” since arriving in the showIn Tuesday night’s episode (23 November), he was shown to lose a task while paired up with fellow “clink” contestant David Ginola.Following this, the opposing team, who have better living arrangements, then selected Naughty Boy to take part in the next task, leaving the rapper to feel as if they picked him because they thought he was the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Who is Naughty Boy? Everything you need to know about the I’m A Celebrity star threatening to quit show

I’m A Celebrity’s Naughty Boy is the contestant everybody is talking about after he threatened to quit the ITV show, but who is he?. While you might not recognise his face, you will definitely have heard some of the 36-year-old music producer’s songs as he has worked with some of the biggest stars on the planet including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

I'm a Celebrity: stars who have sadly passed away

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been a beloved television staple since it launched in 2003, but very sadly we have lost several of the beloved stars of the hit ITV show over the years. Here, we are remembering the stars we have come to know and love over the years…
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All The Stars#Reptiles#His6773
digitalspy.com

I'm a Celebrity viewers divided over Naughty Boy rice drama

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! divided viewers tonight (November 25) as Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge fell out over the camp's rice. As usual, the campers were cooking their rice and beans for the evening in the Main Camp – but the seemingly uncontroversial task quickly became what will henceforth be known as Rice Gate.
TV SHOWS
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Serena Williams Confirms Oft-Told Story About Her Dad: 'That Was A Real Moment'

“King Richard,” the new biopic about Richard Williams coaching daughters Venus and Serena to tennis greatness, includes a scene in which Richard, played by Will Smith, tells a school-age Serena (Demi Singleton) that she will be the greatest player of all time. On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Shaunie O’Neal Engaged: Shaquille’s Ex & ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Accepts Keion Henderson’s Proposal

Get ready for a ‘Basketball Wives’ wedding. Shaunie O’Neal said ‘yes’ after her boyfriend, Keion Henderson, got down on one knee to pop the question. Shaunie O’Neal said yes! The Basketball Wives star and the series’ executive producer became engaged to her boyfriend, pastor Keion Henderson, on Nov. 11, according to PEOPLE. The couple got engaged on a tropical island at 11:11 p.m., playing into an 11/11 motif that has become “a meaningful symbolism and point of connection” for the couple, a rep told the publication. Keion, 40, proposed to Shaunie, 46, with a 4.22-karat diamond ring on an 18-karat white gold band. After the engagement, the couple enjoyed a private fireworks display – and that’s not just the sparks they felt when they kissed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Video: Jimmie Allen Was Asked To Leave The Ballroom On DWTS

A double elimination did Jimmie Allen in on Dancing with the Stars. He performed two dances during Janet Jackson night and even though he was decked out in gold lame and sequins, it was not enough to bedazzle the judges. Len, Bruno, Carrie Ann and Derek said it just wasn’t...
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Praises Monica: "We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love"

They dated many moons ago and were once sweethearts, but life has sent Monica and C-Murder down several twisty roads. Monica would go on to have children and marry and divorce NBA star Shannon Brown, while C-Murder would get himself wrapped up in a scandal that landed him in prison. In recent years, Monica has been publicly vocal about revisiting the rapper's case and has even helped call on Kim Kardashian and her team to aid in their efforts.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

357K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy