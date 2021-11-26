ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene nominates Kyle Rittenhouse for Congressional Gold Medal

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has nominated 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is the highest award from Congress and is given for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions. Rittenhouse was acquitted of...

Nick Turano
3d ago

this woman needs to be in a mental hospital what is wrong with her? How could she make a statement like that after he killed two people and wounded another what is this world coming to

David McCourt
2d ago

I glad the Republican party is glorified this ,two people die because someone brought a gun to the party. not to smart. so I guess this is what the Republican party going to look like.

MrWicked98
3d ago

And you voted no to the capital police who defended the capital? The blonde pitbull has completely lost her mind.

fox10phoenix.com

'Trash': Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks GOP colleague, defends Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON - Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace "trash" and a "RINO" on Twitter after Mace criticized a Republican colleague, Rep. Lauren Boebert, on CNN. Greene also doubled down on perceived anti-Muslim statements Boebert made last week, apparently referring to a coalition of Democrats as the "Jihad Squad."
CONGRESS & COURTS
royalpurplenews.com

Rep. Neubauer: Statement on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

RACINE – Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) issued the following statement regarding the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial:. “I am horrified by the jury’s decision to acquit Rittenhouse today. As a result of Rittenhouse’s actions, JoJo Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber are dead, Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded, and their families and friends are left to deal with pain and grief in the aftermath. The right to peacefully protest is one guaranteed by our Constitution, and I fear that this decision will only embolden those who would bring weapons to confront protesters and attempt to impose vigilante justice in Wisconsin communities.
RACINE, WI
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers' after Lauren Boebert apologized for Islamophobic comments about Ilhan Omar

Lauren Boebert apologized to Ilhan Omar after making anti-Muslim comments during a campaign event. Omar called on House leadership to take action, saying "Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress." In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Omar was undeserving of an apology. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fsunews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse walks free for murder

In the wake of last summer’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, protests erupted nationwide. At an August demonstration in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois, then 17, brandished a military-style semi-automatic rifle which he used in the killing of two protestors and the wounding of a third. After 27 hours of deliberation, a Kenosha jury decided to acquit Rittenhouse on all five charges against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
arizonadailyindependent.com

AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers Joins QAnon Attacks On Kyle Rittenhouse, Alleging Communist Ties

Fresh off of his acquittal on all charges, Kyle Rittenhouse recently gave a long interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, detailing the entire experience and its impact on himself and his family. The interview received both high ratings and positive reviews, but Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers took exception to Rittenhouse’s criticisms of Lin Wood and John Pierce, two of his original attorneys, whom Rittenhouse blasted for leaving him in jail for 87 days while they raised money for their own benefit instead of his defense.
ARIZONA STATE
NOLA.com

James Gill: Rittenhouse was acquitted and protests ensued. Louisiana mostly yawned.

The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict spurred protests all over the country, but this was not exactly a mainstream cause in Louisiana. Even in the Democratic stronghold of New Orleans, only a modest turnout could have been expected when the Communist Party and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization announced a “rally against the injustice system" to demand that Rittenhouse be jailed.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial exposed the problem with electing judges

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, caught a lot of shrapnel from observers over the course of the proceedings, mostly from those who felt Rittenhouse was guilty of a crime despite being found not guilty on all charges. Members of the Twitterati called him “clownish,” “dishonorable,” even a “blatant racist.”
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
