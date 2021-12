Cameron Rising cruised out of bounds outrunning Kayvon Thibodeaux and picking up a crucial Utah first down in the process. With that, the route was on. On a cold evening in Salt Lake City the Oregon Ducks were blown out of the water and their playoff hopes were sunk. Utah’s dominant win sent a shot across the bow of the entire Pac-12 and put all of college football on blast. You are probably wondering how many more stupid boat puns I am going to use throughout this article. While I wouldn’t bet against it, hopefully the answer to that will match Oregon’s point total from Saturday’s first half:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO