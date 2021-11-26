Korean News outlets talk about Jimin's message while reporting on BTS's shout-out to students taking the college entrance exam

Jimin's immense popularity stemming from his unrivaled vocal and dance skills coupled with his pure-heart and charming personality has resulted in him being termed as the 'Face of K-pop' and 'Korea's Front-man,' titles that the Korean media has repeatedly called him. In fact, most major networks in South Korea have consistently used Jimin-centered footage for performances or selected Jimin's bit during interviews when reporting on any news regarding BTS, such as was the case during the reporting on BTS' online concert that was held on October 24. SBS News, TV Chosun, Yonhap News and YTN all used Jimin-centered footage in their reports. KBS News used the same Jimin-centered footage when reporting about BTS' nominations at the AMAs, where they had been nominated for the grand prize of Artist of the year. More of such previous news features are detailed here. The media treats him as the representative face not just for BTS but for K-pop in general, and the trend is still going on.

