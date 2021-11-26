ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Korean News outlets talk about Jimin's message while reporting on BTS's shout-out to students taking the college entrance exam

By pjms_gina
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation on Jimin's school years shows that he was a top-performing and all-rounded student. Not only did he score straight As in academics, but he also engaged in all kinds of extra-curricular activities and excelled in them too, which is why we have the multi-skilled and talented Jimin that we see...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

More idols name BTS's Jimin as their role model and inspiration, further proving his influence in the dance world

Jimin has cemented his name in history as one of the most influential artists for idols. His performances are always looked upon as the standard, inspiring many other younger artists to aspire to be just like him. He has commonly become known as the 'Rookies' Bible' and 'Idol of Idols'because of how many rookie idols cover his songs as a show of their competency as either vocalists or dancers, and it not just idols in South Korea but also in other countries. Jimin is a role model to many because he is unrivaled as a performer.
THEATER & DANCE
Soompi

Celebrities Reveal Whether They Will Be Taking The 2022 College Entrance Exam

With South Korea’s annual college entrance exam soon approaching, many celebrities who are current high school seniors have revealed whether or not they will be taking the 2022 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Last year, the CSAT was postponed for two weeks due to concerns regarding COVID-19. This year’s CSAT...
EDUCATION
iosconews.com

South Korea holds annual college entrance exam

More than 500,000 Korean students including high school seniors and graduate test-retakers are taking the annual national college entrance exam on Thursday to apply for the 2022 academic year. (Nov. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Entrance Exam#Korean News#Japanese#Chinese#Sbs News#Yonhap News
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin attracts attention and is receiving praise for a comment he made about Lizzo

Harry Styles had a concert on November 20, and it was noted that a number of celebrities were in attendance, including Jimin, V, Jungkook, and j-hope from BTS. During this concert, the interaction between the BTS members and Lizzo gained a lot of attention, especially since Lizzo has previously stated that she is a fan of Jimin and he is her bias. Lizzo also stated that she likes his friendship with V.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
BTS
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
China
allkpop.com

Jimin becomes the most mentioned member following Day 1 of BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert for his powerful moves, mesmerizing vocals, and stunning visuals

BTS finally held the first day of the much-awaited #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert on November 27 in a fully packed SoFi Stadium. Jimin, who has consistently expressed his desire to be on stage once again performing in front of a live audience, could not have been happier that he was living his dream again, and he showed the audience just how much. From his beautiful smiles, sweet words, powerful and yet graceful moves, as well as his honey vocals, he captivated the hearts of fans in and outside of the stadium, leaving them dazzled and having the time of their lives.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Korean netizens react to Jimin's dance and a supermodel fangirling over him

Jimin's immense popularity stemming from his unrivaled vocal and dance skills coupled with his pure-heart and charming personality has resulted in him being termed as the 'Face of K-pop' and 'Korea's Front-man,' titles that the Korean media has repeatedly called him. In fact, most major networks in South Korea have consistently used Jimin-centered footage for performances or selected Jimin's bit during interviews when reporting on any news regarding BTS, such as was the case during the reporting on BTS' online concert that was held on October 24. SBS News, TV Chosun, Yonhap News and YTN all used Jimin-centered footage in their reports. KBS News used the same Jimin-centered footage when reporting about BTS' nominations at the AMAs, where they had been nominated for the grand prize of Artist of the year. More of such previous news features are detailed here. The media treats him as the representative face not just for BTS but for K-pop in general, and the trend is still going on.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

'Singles' magazine highlights BTS' Jimin's impact in the successful #GalaxyZFlip3 campaign

Jimin's brand power has come to light yet again. 'Singles,' a Korean women's fashion magazine, recently published a feature on the influence of celebrity advertising on sales. The magazine demonstrated how and why various brands are now seeking Korean celebrities as brand ambassadors. While discussing the success that the Samsung Galaxy Z campaign has had due to BTS as global ambassadors for Samsung, the author quoted, "I 100% bought it because of Jimin."
CELL PHONES
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin in the spotlight on 'The Late Late Show' for his riveting performance, dazzling visuals, and for being the host's favorite

BTS appeared as guests on 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden on CBS on November 24. Jimin had a denim outfit from top to bottom, which went really well with his long highlighted black hair. Given his perfect body proportions and mesmerizing facial features, his complete look was a sight to behold, and fans could not get enough of it. His charms are not just in his physical appearance and outfits but also in the way he carries himself. He exudes confidence and royalty vibes, making him a show-stopper wherever he goes. The case was the same during the Crosswalk Concert performance shooting. He looked breathtaking.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin's airport fashion to LA is covered by various media outlets, he ranks among '32 celebs who'll make you wish you were a Libra'

Jimin has become a figure of massive influence in the world of fashion, gaining recognition from both fashion houses and fashion magazines of influence around the world. Some of the top luxury brands that have paid attention to Jimin include Louis Vuitton, as reported by Fashionbiz, and Saint Laurent, to mention a few. Reputable lifestyle and fashion magazines such as ELLE, GQ, VOGUE, and Her World, among others, are among the many fashion publications that have recognized Jimin's power in fashion. He was also named as a member of the Business of Fashion Class of 2019, being listed as a model and muse. He was the only-third generation idol to make it to this list of a select few individuals who shape the multi-billion dollar global fashion industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

Fans are praising BTS' Jimin's mannerisms as seen during Harry Styles' LA concert, his interaction with Lizzo goes viral on various platforms

BTS left for Los Angeles, USA, on November 17 for a line-up of activities, including appearances at the American Music Awards where they are nominees in three categories, including the Artist of the Year award and on various television shows. They will also be having their highly anticipated four-night concert, the first live concert in almost 2 years. While in LA, BTS has been seen to be enjoying the city ahead of their concert by visiting exhibitions and taking walks, and on the 20th, four members (J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) were spotted at the Harry Styles concert.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Netizens surprised by Fantagio moving into SM Entertainment's former building

Long-time fans of SM Entertainment artists might find Fantagio's building pretty familiar!. On November 28 KST, photos of Fantagio's building became a hot topic of conversation across Korean online communities. In a post labeled "Fantagio, who moved to the former SM building," both interior and exterior photos were shared, showing ASTRO's Moonbin taking a selfie in the practice room, his groupmate MJ using the practice room for a choreography video, and Fantagio Music artists' videos playing on the building outside.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy