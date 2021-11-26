ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice M. Zaffery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice M. Zaffery passed away on November 21, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home where she resided for the last two years. Alice was born June 1, 1925 in Kavala, Greece, daughter of John and Helen Sgorou. She was educated in Greece, but was unable to finish her university degree to be...

San Saba News & Star

Alice in Wonder Land

I just heard a funny song about the Ohio weather on the radio. It snowed yesterday when I was on my way to church in Dresden. It stopped around 3 p.m. with hardly any accumulation because it warmed up. Fifty-nine years ago on November 17th, I know it was not freezing because it was my wedding day to Larry Smith, and we had pictures taken outside the church in Dresden, Ohio.
SAN SABA, TX
Spin

Giving Thanks to Arlo & Alice

When I was growing up, every Thanksgiving there was a local TV channel that played the movie Alice’s Restaurant on a loop. That’s where it stayed until dinnertime and then resumed later that night. To this day, I can’t think of a more worthy Turkey Day tradition than commemorating the 1965 Thanksgiving that Arlo Guthrie and his friend dumped “a half a ton” of garbage in hokey Stockbridge, Massachusetts, thereby getting into some exaggerated small-town trouble that would later, in a crazy turn of events, help him get him out of going to war.
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes 'knew his dad was going to kill him'

A six-year-old boy was fearful his father would kill him months before his death, a court has heard. Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin are on trial accused of murdering his son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes last June. In a closing speech at Coventry Crown Court, Ms Tustin's defence said the boy...
sixtyandme.com

What Happens to Cremated Remains Thereafter?

When a New York funeral home closed its door a few years ago, it found itself in the midst of a moral dilemma it had never bargained for. There, on its shelves, were more than 275 boxes of cremains never picked up by the families of the deceased. Some dated back 100 years.
mymalonetelegram.com

Alice Hyde thanks supporters

MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network — Alice Hyde Medical Center, has been on the receiving end of a full year of community support and generosity throughout 2021 and extends its thanks and gratitude. “Every donation makes a difference,” said Chantelle Marshall, Director of Alice Hyde’s Philanthropy department....
MALONE, NY
Globe Gazette

WATCH NOW: Alice Sweeney, a local friend to veterans

The August 7, 1985, headline read: “Alice Sweeney, friend to veterans, children dies.”. Alice retired at age 80, 10 years before her death, from her decades-long 24-hour-a-day career as the executive secretary for the Commission of Veteran Affairs for Cerro Gordo County. Through her office in the Cerro Gordo County...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
John
nny360.com

Editorial — Saving a landmark: Individuals working to preserve historic Watertown church

It’s unfortunate that a historic structure in Watertown has been neglected for so long. People involved with the Underground Railroad founded the faith community of Thomas Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 715 Morrison St., in 1878. This was a network of individuals who assisted slaves escaping the South and find their way to Canada, where they were free from capture.
WATERTOWN, NY
nny360.com

Looking Backward Nov. 28

Nov. 28, 2011: South Jefferson Chamber of Commerce officials have moved forward with plans to honor the troops with about 100 yellow ribbons around Adams village. The ribbons, traditionally associated with military service, originally went in place around Veterans Day. However, strong winds knocked a large number of them down. The newly affixed ribbons are hung with thicker wire to ensure their longevity.
GEORGIA STATE
nny360.com

Postponed Watertown ZZ Top concert set for July 30

WATERTOWN — ZZ Top has not forgotten about Watertown. The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced Tuesday that its ZZ Top concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 30. In September, the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused the postponement of the ZZ Top outdoor concert that had been set for...
Fox News

Linda Carlson, 'Newhart' and 'Murder One' actress, dead at 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series "Westside Medical" and "Kaz" before becoming a familiar recurring actor on "Newhart," Steven Bochco’s "Murder One" and the television adaptation of "Clueless," died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, Connecticut. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS.
San Saba News & Star

Alice in Wonder Land

I have been anticipating today, November 22, the first anniversary of the death of my husband, Larry. My friend, Marsha, sent me book number four of Journeying through Grief by Kenneth C. Haugk that I read this morning titled The First Anniversary. Three ideas were: 1. Talk to someone about your loved one on that day.... How blessed I am that dear friends have called me today: Marlene, Zeta, Pastor Tom, Winfield, and yesterday I had dinner with my nieces, Tina and Beth, and their husbands along with Bill and Jenny. Elaine Keener called from Brownwood and did not know about this anniversary day. 2. Do something special to remember them.... I got out the photos that are on large poster boards displayed at Larry's services and put all 10 of them in my living room. My phone just rang, and I answered it and could not believe that Charlene Killgore called me from up by Abilene, Texas. We were members of the Singing Women of Texas, and she was a great prayer partner. She was overjoyed that God must have arranged for her to call today on this anniversary. 3. If you feel like crying, let the tears flow and let them cleanse your heart and heal your soul.... Oh yes, there have been tears, but with the help of these dear ones, this will be a day of also remembering how much God helped me and provided me with endearing memories of this day. I will be able to go to the Messiah practice tonight and sing with my whole heart.
ABILENE, TX
nny360.com

Looking Backward Nov. 30

Nov. 30, 2011: Service at Watertown International Airport should not be affected as American Eagle Airlines’ owner goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday. Jefferson County officials are watching the process, but do not believe the result will harm local service. The county recently celebrated the beginning of American Eagle service at the airport in Dexter.
