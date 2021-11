Tamara “Tammy” Elizabeth Francis of Scranton entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. She was born in Scranton and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sandra Lindsey Francis. Tammy was educated in the Scranton schools and graduated from West Scranton High School. She carried the banner for the marching band and was so proud. After graduating, she went to work at several area school cafeterias where she made several friends. She enjoyed her Tuesday night ARC bowling league with her friends, and her Aunt Joan, who was her caretaker and best friend who took her in her loving arms after the passing of her parents. Together they had a bond that was inseparable.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO