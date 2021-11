Creston Fire was dispatched 7 p.m Sunday to the report of flames through the roof of a residence at 1599 Maranatha Lane. Battalion Chief Casey Carpenter said the fire started on a back porch, where crews were able to contain it, but smoke filled the house. All residents were able to escape and no injuries were reported. Afton Volunteer Fire Department was on scene providing mutual aid.

CRESTON, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO