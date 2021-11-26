ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Reveals Adventurous New ‘Thanksgiving Tradition’

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXR1Z_0d7awk1Q00

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline, has decided to spend her holiday underground. According to the show’s biggest fan, she enjoyed the trip so much that it might just become a yearly activity. She shared some breath-taking photos of her visit to the caverns on her Instagram story.

“This is becoming a Thanksgiving tradition,” Cline captioned the first photo.

Follow Cline here to see the images.

The American Pickers affiliate also gave a 360-view of the underground environment. During her visit, she showed off the stalactites and stalagmites as well as a dizzyingly thin bridge that expanded over a huge drop.

“A lot easier to walk in it this time with the new walkway getting built,” the American Pickers affiliate said.

Her final photo of the excursion captured a view of the locals – meaning the bugs and critters that live in the caverns.

“This is a cave cricket. We call them hitchhikers,” she explained. “They like to jump on you and go for rides. They’re blind and deaf and have very little pigmentation because they don’t need it any of that in a place that has total darkness.”

It’s unknown if her American Pickers star boyfriend joined her for the trip. However, Cline seemed to enjoy her time in the caverns no matter who was by her side or hitchhiked on her shoulder.

‘American Pickers’ Star’s Girlfriend Shares Friend’s Charitable Efforts

After returning to the surface, the American Pickers affiliate headed to a friend’s event. She among other volunteers helped feed those in need of a hot meal on Thanksgiving. During the event, Cline gave the people involved plenty of praise for their dedication and selflessness and demonstrated just how many lives the volunteers had reached.

In her story, she gave a tour of all the food they would serve to their customers, as well as the people that had a hand in the organization of the event and those that were working tirelessly in the kitchen.

“My bartender @new_library_of_alexandria fed over 700 people today,” the American Pickers fan boasted. “Every year, she organizes this event and each year it gets bigger and bigger.”

“So many people came to help…” she continued. “Teams of people delivered food to over 7 cities in 2 counties. So many donations and meals were given to make this happen. But none of it would have b been possible without this woman @new_library_of_alexandria.”

Throughout the touching story, she introduced a few other key members, including “Tommy Two Fingers.”

Finally, she gave recognition to a team of three volunteers that helped with “parks, donations, heavy lifting, cooking warm meals, and emotional support. Vick, Pansy, Ken… I’m so grateful you are here in my little town.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: How Mike Wolfe Feels About Danielle Colby’s Side Gig

American Pickers fans know Danielle Colby as the person who helps keep things running smoothly. She holds down the fort at Antique Archaeology and lines up places to pick for Mike Wolfe. However, she has several other irons in the fire. For instance, she hosts a podcast about the history of stripping. Additionally, she is a burlesque performer. Dani has been into burlesque for years. So, that left some wondering how Mike feels about his co-star’s side gig.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe and His ’59 El Camino Are ‘Ready for the Holidays’

Mike Wolfe of “American Pickers” shares a festive image of his classic car on Instagram. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas decorations are already coming out! Lights are being untangled and wreaths are being hung on front doors. “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe is getting into the holiday spirit as well. He shares the festivities with his followers on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leticia Cline
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Here’s the ‘Weirdest Thing’ Danielle Colby Says Mike Wolfe Has Seen While Picking

Mike Wolfe has found a lot of weird items while rummaging through old homes and abandoned barns on American Pickers. But nothing compares to the time he found human remains. Yep. Mike Wolfe actually found a dead body at work one day. To be clear, he didn’t stumble upon a crime scene. The body had been donated to science over a hundred years ago. However, as interesting as the find was, Mike didn’t think the skeleton had a lot of resale value. So he didn’t bid on it.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Told Emotional Story of Arkansas Collector’s Home Turning into Ghost Town

Mike Wolfe has traveled the highways and backroads of America for over a decade. Now, he does it for American Pickers. Before that, he did it to feed his passion for collecting artifacts of American history. When you get down to it, that’s what the show is really about. Sure, buying and selling antiques is great and the hunt is thrilling. But, it’s all about telling the stories behind the items and the people who collect them.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Guest Loft Features an Alcohol Cart That Looks Like a Money Pick

While most of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s picks go to his shop, Antique Archaeology, some special items act as decor in his rental condo near Nashville. In order to give fans and Tennessee visitors the true antique experience, Wolfe decorated the unit to mimic the quaint yet polished feeling of his shop and his view of American culture.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Volunteers#American Pickers
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: How Mike Wolfe Responds When Potential Sellers Tell Him They Don’t Have Worthy Picks

Mike Wolfe of “American Pickers” is interested in telling stories. That could come in the form of an unusual item with a rich history. It could come from a prized item with sentimental value – or it could simply come from the person he’s buying from. Because to the “American Pickers” star, the negotiation isn’t the most important thing. It’s the characters behind the antiques. And that makes the show special.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Was Told to Not Use the Word ‘Antique’ When First Pitching Show

American Pickers helped make antiques cool. It also introduced the word “picker” to our everyday vocabulary. But when Mike Wolfe was pitching the show, television executives said it wouldn’t work. They even told him to not use the word antiques because it would turn people away. He listened, but he still spent five years hawking the series before he found a network willing to take a chance on him.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Desperately Wanted to Be in Guinness Book of World Records as a Kid

Today, most people know Mike Wolfe as the creator and star of American Pickers. He started the show because he wanted to share his love of history with the world. To him, sharing stories of the antiques he finds as well as the folks who collect them is the best way to do that. Wolfe famously started picking at a very young age. He found a bicycle in the garbage when he was in kindergarten. That day, he skipped school and spent all day cleaning it up. That bike turned into a passion for rusty gold that led him to where he is today. In short, Mike built his success on his passion. But, when he was a kid, his dreams were much different.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Brother Is Driving In Style With Vintage Ride

Everybody knows that American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is a huge fan of vintage motorcycles. That passion must run in the family. Everyone knows and loves Mike Wolfe thanks to his role on the History Channel show American Pickers. He goes around the country in search of old antiques and treasures. And oftentimes during his travels or when he is out picking, he comes across vintage cars and motorcycles.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Stars Mike and Danielle Once Came to Aid of First Time Seller

As a collector, Mike Wolfe knows how hard it can be to let go of a treasured item. So, when he comes across a first-time seller, he always tries to ease them into doing business. He and Danielle Colby had to do that with a New Jersey man who was sitting on a gas signage Shangri-La at his New Jersey home. He’d collected for 50 years and never sold a single piece. The American Pickers aimed to change that.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘American Pickers’ Fans May Boycott New Season Over Frank Fritz Departure

Fans of American Pickers are planning to boycott the new season due to the departure of Frank Fritz. As the show has been taking to social media to hype fans up about the new season, fans made it clear they’re only going to watch if Fritz is one of the co-hosts. “I’ll watch the next episode that features Frank Fritz…. until then, no thanks,” one commenter says.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Rentable Loft Looks Like an Outdoorsman’s Dream Room

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has decorated his guest lodge to fit the tastes and needs of just about every fan and visitor. Two Lanes Guesthouse is full of quaint items and picks that are somehow both modern and antique. The kitchen and living room have a mix of Western and industrial pieces. Meanwhile, in the bedroom, he’s given the space a few rustic touches, creating a hunting lodge atmosphere complete with antler mounts, exposed brick and earthy tones. The picturesque room is as cozy as it is exciting, giving guests something to look forward to when they start and end each day in Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

309K+
Followers
31K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy