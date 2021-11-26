Focus forced to cancel remaining tour dates

Dutch progressive rock legends Kayak have announced what will be their final tour. The dates throughout Europe on April and May include UK shows in London and Manchester. “It’s been a great ride but we’ve come to the end of the line," says keyboard player and band leader Ton Scherpenzeel. "As the other band members would have liked to continue, the decision became extra difficult. And as a musician I still do enjoy playing itself. But it takes a lot more than just that to make a good tour, and circumstances for bands like us are not getting any easier. In that respect I feel I’ve reached the limit of my capabilities. And however sad it may be, I’d rather stop too early than go on too long.”

