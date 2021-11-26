Focus forced to cancel remaining tour dates

Rock legends Uriah Heep are to embark on a mammoth European tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary, two years after their actual 50th anniversary tour was cancelled. The run of 61 dates – henceforth officially known as the 'Lockdown to Rockdown' tour – will kick off at Hamburg's Laeiszhalle on September 9, 2022, and climax more than three months later at KucukCiftlik Park in Istanbul, Turkey. In-between, the tour will wind its way through Europe, visiting Luxembourg, Cyprus, Ireland, The UK, Holland, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Greece, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria.
