Could the Longhorns Still Play in a Bowl Game?

By Matthew Postins

I think Sarkisian and his program should take the bowl berth, if offered, and the reason is simple.

Fifteen. Extra. Practices.

Sarkisian alluded to it in the run-up to the K-State game. But then-Northern Illinois head coach Jerry Kill clued me in to the value of those practices a decade ago.

Back then, Kill was entering what would be his final season at NIU in 2010. He was building the Huskies up and they were entering a season in which they would win 10 games and a Mid-American Conference West title.

During a conference call, Kill talked about the value of those bowl practices. You may think all of them happen at the bowl site. But the reality is most of them happen on campus and Kill clued us in on how they used those practices.

Kill gave most of his starters a break. Instead, most of the on-campus practices were reserved to give second- and third-string players — those that would, theoretically, be starting the following season — repetitions and one-on-one coaching. Kill said there wasn’t much time for that during the season, and this was a valuable time to get them that extra work.

Then, at the bowl game, the starters took over for game prep.

If you think about it, it’s like getting spring football twice, and the only thing coaches love more than games is practice.

Given what Sarkisian is trying to build in Austin, he and the decision-makers would be wise to claim that bowl berth if offered. Sure a 5-7 bowl team doesn’t inspire the fan base right now. But, if those 15 extra practices can help Sarkisian and the Longhorns chart a path that will make them better next season, then it’s well worth accepting the berth.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

