Best Puppy Treats

If your cat has access to the outdoors, then chances are you’ve seen him munching on grass at some point. This behavior isn’t unusual for cats — Science reports that of 1,000 cat owners surveyed, 71% caught their cats eating grass at least six times in the cats’ lives. Some cats may eat grass more often than others, especially if they spend lots of time outside where they have plenty of access to the grass of their choice. While it might seem strange that your cat eats grass, especially if he vomits it up after, this is pretty typical behavior. However, it’s important to be aware of a few risks so you can help keep your cat safe.

