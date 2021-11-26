ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How could U.S. respond to new COVID-19 variant?

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome governments have already started imposing travel restrictions because of a new potentially dangerous...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 151

All Right
4d ago

according to this administration....everyone gets locked down and nobody goes anywhere or does anything for a year. Remember 2 weeks to flatten the curve?

Reply(14)
44
Deidrea Anne
4d ago

 If this virus and this new scarier variant is so bad --- Why would any country leave their border wide open to literally millions of illegal aliens from all over the world?

Reply(5)
27
Suzanne Gittrich
4d ago

Article 7 days ago how Africa had lowest. Covid rates / no vaccinez— then BAM. Néw Variang

Reply(9)
28
Related
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Special Report: Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. Jan Crawford anchors a CBS News Special Report with chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and medical contributor Dr. David Agus.
POTUS
Axios

NY declares state of emergency amid concerns over Omicron COVID variant

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases and the newly-identified Omicron variant of the virus. Driving the news: The declaration enables the state to acquire supplies to fight a potential surge in cases, increase hospital capacity and combat potential staff shortages, NBC's local affiliate reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Israel#Cbsn#Cbs News
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

COVID variant Omicron could lead to further economic strain

The federal government faces new questions over economic issues that could be caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Plus, the Senate is nearing its deadline to raise the national debt ceiling. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes and New York Times White House correspondent Jim Tankersley join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WORLD
AFP

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. - 'Very dangerous' - Israel announced some of the strictest curbs, closing the borders to all foreigners -- just four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure due to Covid.
WORLD
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

WHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization called on countries Sunday not to impose travel bans on southern African nations amid concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Why it matters: The U.S. and countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific announced travel restrictions in response to Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa. It's since been identified in several European countries, Canada, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong. The WHO noted in a statement that only two southern African nations have detected the new strain.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy