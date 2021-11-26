ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Man United injury updates

By Rudi Kinsella
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe game should be a cracker. Michael Carrick has issued an injury update ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea this Sunday. It is expected to be Carrick’s last game in charge of the team, ahead of Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at the club. Neither team is going into the...

English teams Manchester United and Chelsea have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare. Barcelona still has work to do to advance heading into the final round of group games. United was energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo in a 2-0 win over Villarreal that guarantees a top-two finish in their group. Chelsea beat already-qualified Juventus 4-0 to ensure its title defense will continue in the knockout stage. Barcelona was held 0-0 by Benfica and might need to beat Bayern Munich in the final round to advance.
Ronaldo Sends Man United Into Last 16, Chelsea Thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. Three-time European champions United went into their first game since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the...
Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Tears were shed across the planet as Manchester United announced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit from Old Trafford following a 4-1 loss to then 17th-place Watford. Until United finds a new interim manager — which apparently will be Ralf Rangnick, also known as a “father figure” to German coaches such as Jürgen Klopp and our own Thomas Tuchel —, they will have former midfielder Michael Carrick at helm.
EPL Week 13 Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

The English Premier League heads into its prime time and a crowded fixture list in the run-up to the New Year. Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns this Sunday after both clubs were successful in Champions League play in the week. Chelsea were impressive four-nil winners over Italian giants Juventus while United were successful visitors in Spain with their two-nil win over Villarreal. It’s the first EPL fixture for interim United Boss, Micheal Carrick after The Red Devils canned their long-suffering manager Ole Gunnar SolskjÃ¦r after United won only one of their past six. Manchester United fired one ex-player with minimal management experience last week. This week, they finally think they have found the winning combo as they opt for another ex-player, but this time with zero experience as a manager. Will the rookie manager bring beginner’s luck to a side in desperate need of some good fortune, or will the United front office have even more egg on their faces this Sunday? Will the highly experienced and decorated manager Thomas Tuchel have his men ready for the visiting newbie? We take a closer look at this rookie versus veteran battle, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chelsea vs. Manchester United odds, picks and prediction

On Sunday morning, Manchester United (5 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws) will travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea (9-1-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. Below, we preview the Chelsea vs. Manchester United odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions. Both teams...
Marcus Rashford launches passionate defence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Marcus Rashford has launched a passionate defence of his former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who lost his job on Sunday. Solskjaer’s final match in charge was a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford last Saturday and after that game, the Norwegian faced...
Ralf Rangnick outlines first transfer target as Man United boss

Ralf Rangnick has outlined his first transfer target as Manchester United boss, if he is to get the interim job. It is being reported that Rangnick’s appointment will be announced at some point this weekend, with his first game to potentially be against Arsenal on Thursday night. And by the...
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Full replay, analysis, updates, video highlights

Chelsea vs Manchester United is a huge Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET via Peacock Premium) as the Blues and Red Devils collide in west London. Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea sitting pretty atop the Premier League table and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, as the Blues have been in imperious form in recent weeks and are coping with injury issues remarkably well. With eight shutouts in 12 Premier League games so far, defensively they are so solid and Edouard Mendy is having a sensational season in goal. In midfield Jorginho is running the show and up top a host of attackers (plus right wing-back Reece James) continue to deliver the goods when needed. All signs point towards another home win for the reigning European champs, but they do have a few key injuries to contend with just as the likes of Romelu Lukaku are returning.
Andreas Pereira at fault as Flamengo lose Copa Libertadores Final

Andreas Pereira guilty of costly mistake. On-loan Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira was guilty of a mistake that helped Palmeiras defeat Flamengo 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores Final. The two Brazilian sides played out a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes after Raphael Veiga’s early strike for Palmeiras was cancelled out...
