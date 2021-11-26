ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karnataka adds 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last...

COVID test mandatory for all international passengers arriving in state: Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday informed that international passengers arriving in Karnataka must undergo mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR testing. Speaking to the media after the technical advisory committee meeting, Dr K Sudhakar said, "A mandatory RTPCR test is being...
Madhish Parikh, Rohit Kumar and Shubham Dharmsktu from India invited for the coveted International Prize, to be held in Russia

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/ATK): The International Forum of Civil Participation "We Are Together" and Award Ceremony will be held in Moscow, Russia from December 1-5, 2021. The nominations of individuals and organizations from across the world who worked for the communities in COVID-19 were highly evaluated by regional...
'Times Property Hyderabad Expo' - A Big Hit!

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): The two-day, Times Property Hyderabad Expo, one of the biggest residential property expos in the city; was formally inaugurated by Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Hon'ble Minister for RoadsBuildings; Legislative Affairs and Housing, Government of Telangana on November 27, 2021 at HITEX Exhibition Centre. The exhibition...
India provides medical, humanitarian aid to over 150 countries to deal with COVID-19: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Highlighting India's contribution in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Bhattacharyya Secretary (CPVOIA) said that New Delhi provided medical teams, COVID-19 medicines, testing kits and humanitarian supplies to over 150 countries. Bhattacharyya attended the 112th Session of IOM Council on "Impact of COVID-19 on...
CM Dhami urges protestors to end agitation after govt announces to withdraw Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday urged the protestors to take back their agitation after the government announced the decision to withdraw the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "I urge everyone, who is protesting,...
We have women personnel at all border gates for frisking of women, says BSF DG

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has women personnel at all border gates for the frisking of women, said BSF DG Pankaj Singh on Tuesday. While speaking to ANI, Pankaj Singh said, "We have women personnel at all border gates for the frisking of women. No let-up takes place here.""We have around 7500 women personnel, including 140 Officers. They have been deployed at the Bangladesh border and Punjab border. Only women personnel frisk women," added BSF DG.
Demographic changes in border areas reason for enhancing BSF's jurisdiction, says DG

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Demographic changes in certain bordering districts of Bengal and Assam in Eastern border is one of the reasons that the Centre recently decided to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, Director General of BSF, Pankaj Singh, said on Tuesday. He said that...
Officials say Omicron found in Netherlands 'earlier than thought'

Amsterdam [Netherlands], November 30 (ANI): Netherlands health officials on Tuesday said that the new COVID-19 variant Omicron was detected in the country a week earlier than previously believed. "RIVM has found the Omicron variant in test samples taken in the Netherlands earlier in November. These samples were taken in the...
Over 2.5 mln Indians in distress abroad repatriated under 'Vande Bharat Mission': MEA

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): More than 2.5 million Indians in distress abroad were repatriated home and over 275,000 Indians overseas were provided assistance under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' launched last year, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday. Recognizing the potential health and economic impact of COVID-19, Sanjay...
New coronavirus, likely from dogs, infects people in Malaysia and Haiti

Back in May, scientists detected another coronavirus that caused a cluster of pneumonia cases in kids in Malaysia. The virus appeared to have jumped from dogs into people, but there was no evidence the virus could spread from person to person. Now, scientists have found a nearly identical virus on the other side of the globe. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports.
Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
Amit Shah to spend night near India-Pak border in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spend a night near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on December 4. Top Home Ministry sources told ANI that Shah will stay with BSF personnel during his two-day visit to Rajasthan between December 4 and 5. The Home...
Doctor: Many South Africans ill in surge have mild symptoms

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms, doctors say. “We’ve seen a sharp increase in cases for the past 10 days. So far they have mostly been very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms: dry coughs, fever, night sweats, […]
WHO urges countries to take 'rational' measures against Omicron

Geneva [Switzerland], November 30 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called for countries to keep calm and take "rational" measures in response to the new Covid variant Omicron. "We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a...
Leftover fencing work to be completed by 2022: BSF Inspector General

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Border Security Force Tripura Frontier IG Sushanta Kumar Nath on Tuesday said that the BSF has succeeded in convincing its Bangladesh counterpart BGB (Border Guards of Bangladesh) to complete the work of unfenced areas of Indo-Bangla borders in Tripura. According to Nath, within the...
China in claim about controlling coronavirus ahead of Olympics

China's foreign ministry has responded to fears that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics could be threatened by the Omicron variant. The showpiece, which will see athletes from around the world head to China in February 2022, has already had to outlaw foreign fans because of the pandemic. There were shockwaves...
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
