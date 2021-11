If you want to gaze into the heavens, a pair of binoculars can make an excellent choice, and right now there's £100 off the Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars at Currys. When it comes to stargazing, these are some of the best binoculars you can buy. They're compact and light enough to take out with you on a night walk, without having to faff around with a tripod – nice and versatile, and perfect for casual stargazing. The rubberised coating aids grip, while waterproofing is key if there's a chance you might get caught out in a shower.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO