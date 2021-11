Princess Diana's brother rejected a request for 'The Crown' to film at her childhood home. Earl Spencer has revealed producers made an application to shoot the upcoming series of the regal drama - which will focus on the events from the end of his sister's marriage to Prince Charles up to her tragic death in a car accident in 1997 - at his Althorp estate in Northamptonshire but he turned them down because it wasn't something he wanted to be involved with.

