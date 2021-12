Derek, Dave and DJ dive into how the Falcons can beat the Patriots, discuss turning the page after the loss to the Cowboys, talk Cam Newton and Panthers, and much more. Falcons Audible presented by AT&T: Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons quarterbacks Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL. More than a breakdown of the past game, Derek, Dave and DJ will share stories, provide their takes on the biggest storylines, and talk about the mean for the weeks ahead.

