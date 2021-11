There are a couple of choices to make. You'll need to decide if you want a hybrid or an all-foam mattress. We prefer hybrids, which combine multiple layers of memory foam and hundreds of individually wrapped springs sandwiched in between. We think they offer the best benefits of both older innerspring mattresses and foam. They tend to be more supportive and have more airflow (meaning they don't get as hot at night). All-foam is what you probably think of when you think of a mattress in a box—just layers and layers of thick memory foam.

