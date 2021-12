AEW Dynamite opened this week with Kenny Omega informing the rest of The Elite and the fans at home that he would be stepping away from television for a while to recover from various injuries. It was reported shortly after Full Gear that "The Cleaner" was still dealing with shoulder injuries that had been around since AEW first launched, and on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer gave another update on the situation. He explained that Omega has been dealing with quite a number of injuries on top of his shoulder issues, including a knee injury and abdominal hernia, and that he's expected to undergo multiple surgeries to try and deal with multiple issues at once.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO