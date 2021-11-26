ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

15 Minute Live Performances: TRISHES

Spin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic has always played a major role in TRISHES‘ life. Whether it was as a toddler in Trinidad or spending her formative years in the U.S., she has always been performing. In our recent Day in the Life feature, she explained that...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.”. In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of...
VIDEO GAMES
107.3 KFFM

Barrio Manouche Performing Live at The Seasons Performance Hall

There's nothing like live music and the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima is not lacking when it comes to putting together a great evening for friends and family!. What once used to be a church, the building still holds so much character. Gorgeous windows, high ceilings, and pews to enjoy a view from the second level or down low for an up-close concert experience.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Waterhouse
Person
Grace Weber
Person
Cedric Burnside
NME

Watch Black Midi perform four tracks as they announce live album

Black Midi have announced a special live album and released videos of them performing tracks from their recently released second album ‘Cavalcade’ – check them out below. ‘Live-Cade’ is a special, five-track album featuring live recordings of the band at Soup Studios in London. The limited-edition 12” vinyl is being...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Metallica Releases Florida Live Performance Of “Master Of Puppets”

Metallica has shared a pro-shot footage of their performance of the 1986 classic hit “Master of Puppets.” This was filmed at an intimate show that took place on November 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the gig sold out quickly in July.
FLORIDA STATE
JamBase

Fruit Bats Share ‘Icehouse Sessions’ Live Performance Videos

Fruit Bats shared a trio of live performance videos dubbed the “Icehouse Sessions.” Captured at the Icehouse in Minneapolis, the videos feature songs from Fruit Bats’s 2021 album, The Pet Parade. Frontman Eric D. Johnson unveiled Fruit Bats’ The Pet Parade in March. The “Icehouse Sessions” include full band performacnes...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops Live Acoustic Version of 10-Minute 'All Too Well' Performance

The Taylor's Version of Red is the gift that keeps on giving. Taylor Swift has dropped the live acoustic version of "All Too Well" that appears on the just-released Red (Taylor's Version) album. The recording is taken from last week's premiere of the epic Sadie Sink/Dylan O'Brien video for the single at the AMC 13 Lincoln Square in Manhattan; Swift wrote and directed the short film.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Trishes#Upsahl#India Carney
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Nita Strauss and David Draiman perform Dead Inside live

Nita Strauss invited David Draiman onstage at the close of her Winter Wonderland show at LA's Whisky A-Go-Go last night for a performance of their recent collaboration Dead Inside. The two have been friends for some time and make a good impression in the live space, with the guitarist's typically...
MUSIC
JamBase

Mountain Man Performs ‘Loon Song’ Live At Betty’s

Mountain Man shared a video of “Loon Song” performed live at Betty’s in North Carolina. The clip comes Amelia Meath, Molly Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig’s livestream special celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, Made The Harbor, which premiered yesterday via Mandolin and can be viewed on-demand. Mountain Man...
MUSIC
newhavenarts.org

Young Cellists Play Their Way To Live Performance

Mathais-Li Nuñez. Lucy Gellman Photos. Mathais-Li Nuñez had just started the final measures of Antonio Vivaldi’s Sonata in E Minor when he paused, took a breath, and studied the sheet music before him. In the small Erector Square audience, no one made a sound. He looked down, looked back at the music, and tweaked the placement of his bow against the strings. His teacher, sitting just to his right, paused with him.
MUSIC
NME

BTS and Coldplay to perform ‘My Universe’ live for the first time at AMAs

K-pop powerhouses BTS will be performing ‘My Universe’ live for the first time with Coldplay at this year’s American Music Awards (AMAs). The boyband announced their forthcoming performance through Twitter at midnight KST on November 18. It will be the first time the two bands will be performing their joint single together live on the same stage. The performance will be aired during the awards ceremony, set to take place on November 21 from 8pm ET (1am GMT).
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kfrxfm.com

Adele Reveals The Song She Will Never Perform Live

In the most recent interview on the Spout Podcast, host Tamara Dhia chatted with Grammy-winning superstar, Adele, about basketball, her friendship with Drake, and the one song on her long-awaited fourth studio album, 30, she will never perform live. Nearly six years between album releases, the chart-topping British songstress Adele...
MUSIC
towntopics.com

Voices Chorale NJ Returns To Live Performance at Trinity

LIVE AND LIVE-STREAMED: Voices Chorale NJ performs its first in-person concert since the pandemic on December 17 at Trinity Church. The first live and live-streamed concert of Voices Chorale NJ since December 2019 is scheduled for Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. Featuring works based on the poetry of E.E. Cummings, Robert Frost, Langston Hughes, Emily Dickinson, and more, this concert includes holiday music along with sounds to soothe the soul after a long time apart.
MUSIC
Shorthorn

Live performances return to Mainstage Theatre with Love and Information

Acting junior Bethany Mejorado and other students never returned to the stage after spring break in 2020, but last week, the Mainstage Theatre was once again filled with both actors and audiences. The Maverick Theatre Company presented its first mainstage play of the 2021-2022 season Nov. 10 to 14. During...
THEATER & DANCE
fredonia.edu

It’s back to live performance for Improv Collective

After celebrating its 20th anniversary over Zoom, the Improv Collective will return to live performance with its fall concert at Rosch Recital Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. “This performance of free improvisation is a spontaneous expressive of self-expression, without previous planning, never to be repeated. Created in...
FREDONIA, NY
Kingsport Times-News

MECCA returns to live holiday performances

The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will return to live performances in time for the holidays. “It is so exciting that we are going to be bringing the sounds of the season to our audiences again this year!” said Jane DeLoach Morison, the artistic director. “A few of our...
ABINGDON, VA
mix929.com

BTS storm back to live performances at American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – K-Pop band BTS and Taylor Swift were among the early winners at the American Music Awards on Sunday in a show hosted live by rapper Cardi B in Los Angeles. BTS was named favorite pop group, the first of three awards the South Korean group is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mountainlake.org

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli – Live in Central Park 10th Anniversary | Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti, and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
PERFORMING ARTS
moversmakers.org

Vocal Arts Ensemble announces new season of live performances

Cincinnati’s Vocal Arts Ensemble has announced its new season and return to live performances beginning in January 2022. The first program presents the world premiere performance of Moira Smiley’s commission for VAE titled “The Song Among Us” on Jan. 8 and 9 at the Harry T. Wilks Studio at Music Hall. This commission represents the first installment of a multi-composer, multi-season series of new works developed during the pandemic. The second program, featuring “Mass for the Endangered” by Sarah Kirkland Snider, will take place March 4 and 6 at the Jason Kaplan Theater at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. Both performances will be led by VAE Music Director Craig Hella Johnson.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy