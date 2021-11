The New York Islanders saw another player added to COVID protocol along with three non-players on Saturday. Due to this, the NHL has postponed all Islanders games through Nov. 30. The Islanders losing streak is still at eight games and once their season gets underway again, whenever that may be, the veterans in the lineup are going to need to do more. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is dealing with the toughest challenge of his coaching career but continues to find a silver lining.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO