Beatles “Get Back” on DisneyPlus Triggers Sales, Sends 5 Albums Onto iTunes Top 100

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peter Jackson doc mini series, “Get Back,” is a hit. How do we know? The Disney Plus offering has send five Beatles albums onto the iTunes top 100. The newly revived “Let it Be” double album set is...

www.showbiz411.com

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Stella McCartney, Julian Lennon & Sean Lennon Sit Together for Sensational L.A. Premiere of Beatles’ “Get Back” Movie

Great notices came in late tonight from LA for the premiere of Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” documentary about the Beatles. Disney Plus screened 100 minutes at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood for a wildly enthusiastic crowd. Stella McCartney represented Paul, Julian and Sean Lennon repped for John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Ringo Starr stayed away reportedly because of fears of COVID (no one blames him).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Extended Beatles Clan Gathers For London ‘Get Back’ Premiere

The extended Beatles clan was in attendance on November 16th in London for the UK premiere of director Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire. The 100-minute edit of the six-hour mini-series brought out Paul McCartney and daughter Mary; George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd; the “Quiet Beatle's” son Dhani Harrison; Ringo Starr's two sons Zak and Jason Starkey — who brought his two sons; Giles Martin, son of the group's late-producer George Martin — who is now behind the boards for all the “Fab Four” archival releases.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
CNET

When will The Beatles: Get Back stream on Disney Plus? Here's how to watch

While Netflix may be known for its bundle of documentaries on its streaming service, the top one on our countdown list belongs squarely to Disney Plus. Starting next week, Disney Plus will release The Beatles: Get Back. The hotly anticipated documentary will stream as a series, with three episodes airing on consecutive days. If you're a Beatles fan, you won't want to miss the unseen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they prepare to play their renowned "rooftop concert" at the band's Apple Corps headquarters on London's Savile Row -- the band's last live performance.
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

How to Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Online Right Now

Update: The first part of The Beatles: Get Back was officially released on Thursday, November 25. That means Disney Plus subscribers can start streaming right away. Keep reading for everything we know about this highly anticipated documentary and all the info you need to learn how to watch The Beatles: Get Back online now. In 1966, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr took the stage at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park for what became The Beatles’ final concert. Three years later, they reassembled to write and record a new album, with a tight timeline of just three weeks. As hardcore...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
laconiadailysun.com

Sir Paul McCartney keeps performing to avoid thinking about death

Sir Paul McCartney continues to perform so he doesn't have to think about death. The 79-year-old Beatles legend claimed that composing new music and being in the recording studio helps distract him from thoughts of his own mortality. He explained: "If I didn't have a new project or challenge to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC

