NBA

Mavericks confident they'll be able to re-sign Jalen Brunson

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Behind the scenes, Mavericks officials continue to express confidence that they will re-sign Brunson, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July if Dallas does not sign him to a contract extension by June 30. Brunson and defensive specialist Dorian Finney-Smith are both eligible for extensions before the end of this salary-cap year and the Mavericks naturally hope to keep both given the significant roles they’ve seized.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jalen Brunson dodged a bullet, but feared the worst when he was injured on Tuesday.

mavs.com/brunson-though…4:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Excellent news for the Mavericks that Jalen Brunson (foot) was able to practice. He said he feared the worst when Zubac stepped on his foot. Story to come. – 2:25 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavs are finishing up practice and we’re told Jalen Brunson went through at least a portion of it, which seems like good news given how much pain he appeared to be in when he got his foot stepped on against the Clips. – 2:10 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

🏀 Inside the John Wall situation in Houston …

🏀 Jalen Brunson’s significant role in Dallas on and off the floor …

🏀 More around-the-NBA notes and a Major Life Question RE: Thanksgiving …

All in my latest This Week In Basketball column out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime…11:00 AM

Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1

Don’t understand why you guys get mad… all I said was happy thanksgiving just like everyone else 🙄 – 9:05 PM

Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1

HAPPY THANKSGIVING YALL – 8:29 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said X-Rays on Jalen Brunson’s left foot were negative: “We’ll have more for you tomorrow.” – 1:40 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jalen Brunson (left foot) will not return. – 12:18 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mavericks officially determine Jalen Brunson will not return because of a left foot injury – 12:14 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Left foot injury for Jalen Brunson suffered with just under 5 mins left in 2Q. He’s questionable to return. Clippers lead Mavs 48-42 at half on BSSW. – 11:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mavs say Jalen Brunson has a left foot injury, and is questionable to return – 11:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jalen Brunson has a left foot injury. Questionable to return. – 11:33 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

With Jalen Brunson questionable to return after taking a spill and injuring his left foot, Mavs have Trey Burke out on the floor right now with Luka Doncic on bench with three fouls. – 11:33 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

More injury trouble for Dallas: The Mavs say Jalen Brunson (left foot injury) is questionable to return. – 11:33 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jalen Brunson limped back to the Mavs’ locker room after his last bucket. – 11:29 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

It appears Jalen Brunson suffered a left foot injury on that last drive. He limped to the bench, but couldn’t put much weight on his leg. – 11:28 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jalen Brunson turned an ankle, and to add insult to injury, was called for traveling.

Dallas calls timeout with 4:56 left in first half. LA up 37-32 and Paul George still hasn’t made a field goal (3 points, 0/5 FGs, 0/2 3s) – 11:28 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Jalen Brunson hobbles off to Dallas’ bench after his last bucket. – 11:27 PM

