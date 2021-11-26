ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Prism shareholder Coast opposes Vista’s new takeover offer

(Reuters) – Blue Prism shareholder Coast Capital said on Friday it will not support private equity firm Vista Equity’s final takeover offer of 1.22 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) for the British software firm on grounds it undervalues the company. U.S.-based Coast, which owns...

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
investing.com

Chatham sweetens offer for RR Donnelley amid takeover battle

(Reuters) - Chatham Asset Management on Monday raised its offer for RR Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) & Sons Co to $10.25 per share, hours after the printing company reaffirmed that it was sticking to a merger with investment firm Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Holdings. Shares of RR Donnelley rose 2.3% to $10.45 in extended...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
irei.com

KKR lobs $12b takeover offer for Telecom Italia

KKR has submitted a $12 billion preliminary cash offer to buy Italy’s largest phone company, TIM/Telecom Italia, in what would be one of the largest transactions in the telecommunications industry this year, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet also reported that this would be one of the largest purchases ever...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Mystery of Benalec’s new major shareholder

In the space of eight days from Oct 28, low-profile property developer Benalec Holdings Bhd has seen a change in shareholders. Its major shareholder, Oceancove Sdn Bhd, has trimmed its stake from 38.8% to almost 10%. However, two weeks have passed and no new names have emerged. In relation to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

So-Young Shares Soar On Takeover Offer

Chinese social community So-Young International Inc (NASDAQ: SY) received a non-binding proposal letter from Chair and CEO Xing Jin to acquire the outstanding shares not owned by Jin and his affiliates for $5.30 per ADS. This price represents a premium of 22.7% to ADSs closing price on November 19, 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

EVO Payments Shares Pop As It Opposes Takeover Bid From Shift4 Payments

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) has refused a takeover offer from Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR), Bloomberg reports. The financial terms of the offer remain undisclosed. The approach coincides with heavy consolidation in the payments sector, which increased before the pandemic accelerated the shift away from cash. Companies that have...
MARKETS
channele2e.com

RPA Software Buyout Bidding War: Who Will Acquire Blue Prism?

A bidding war for robotic process automation (RPA) software provider Blue Prism Group has emerged. The latest offer, from SS&C Technologies, values Blue Prism at $1.56 billion — which is higher than an earlier offer from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. In a statement about the competing offers, Blue...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

UK software firm Blue Prism soars 10% on potential bidding war

LONDON — Shares of Blue Prism surged Tuesday after the British software company disclosed it received a takeover offer from U.S.-based tech firm SS&C Technologies Holdings, setting off a potential bidding war. London-listed Blue Prism has already agreed a deal to go private in a nearly £1.1 billion ($1.47 billion)...
SOFTWARE
whbl.com

Telefonica offers redundancy to 3,000-plus staff, union says

MADRID (Reuters) – Telefonica will offer voluntary redundancy to staff born in 1967 or earlier and with at least 15 years of employment at the company, the UGT union said on Tuesday, calculating that 3,261 employees would meet those conditions. Europe’s third-largest telecoms group and direct employer of 16,000 people...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

LG Energy Solution receives preliminary approval for its IPO -Korea Exchange

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) has received preliminary approval for its initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Tuesday. LGES, LG Chem Ltd’s wholly owned battery subsidiary which supplies Tesla Inc, General Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co among others, filed for a review of its IPO plans in June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whbl.com

U.S. FTC orders nine companies to provide information in supply chain probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has launched an investigation into supply chain disruptions and has ordered nine large companies to provide detailed information about the situation. The agency said it has asked Walmart Inc, Amazon, Kroger Co, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

UK regulator set to block Meta’s Giphy deal – FT

(Reuters) – The UK competition regulator is expected to block Meta’s acquisition of online GIF platform Giphy in the upcoming days in an escalation of the watchdog’s assault on Big Tech, the Financial Times reported. The Competition and Markets Authority is set to reverse the deal in what would be...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Kraft Heinz Falls after Top Shareholder Offers to Sell Shares

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) fell 2% during the extended trading session on November 17 after the food and beverage company announced that one of its top shareholders was selling 30.6 million shares of its common stock. Some affiliates of 3G Global Food Holdings LP will be offering...
MARKETS

