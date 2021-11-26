ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Returnal developers might be teasing DLC

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 4 days ago
Developer Housemarque shared a peculiar image that many believe is teasing DLC for Returnal.

On Friday, Housemarque tweeted, “Atropos..? #Returnal,” along with an image of, well, something strange! It kind of looks like a stone figure of sorts. Many Returnal fans believe this is some sort of DLC tease, particularly once Eevi Korhonen, senior narrative designer at Housemarque, added more fuel to the hype-fires.

“We filmed something really amazing today,” said Korhonen on Twitter. “Hope we get to share more soon!”

Korhonen was quoting the bizarre picture while saying that, so, you know, it’s (hopefully) DLC for Returnal. Check out the image in question for yourself below.

Atropos is also the name of the planet where Retunal takes place, so do with that information as you will!

As with all speculation, take this with a grain of salt until Housemarque comes out announcing what this is. It’s easy to stumble down into the rumor rabbit hole, like those GTA Trilogy fans that think they’ve found a Grand Theft Auto 6 tease.

Returnal was one of the PS5’s marquee exclusives during the console’s first year, though it wasn’t quite as popular as others.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

