Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-14) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (8-8) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021

Detroit Pistons 48, Los Angeles Clippers 74 (Q3 06:39)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

There goes that Mann!!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/cSeHfhWCnU – 4:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This was LA’s most complete non-Timberwolves half of the season.

Clippers lead Pistons 64-40 at halftime, with Mann scoring 11 2nd quarter points.

Pistons held to 32.6% FGs, similar to Mavericks Tuesday. Unlike Tuesday, Clippers didn’t foul or excessively turn ball over. – 4:39 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

At the half.

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-3 FG

🔹 @Cory Joseph: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 3 AST pic.twitter.com/gqmr8YkWfT – 4:39 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann has been grabbing at the back of his neck some — but still he’s got 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting — his first-half field goal attempts more than he’s taken in 15 other games this season, and five shy of the 14 he took in the Clips’ win over OKC on Nov. 1. – 4:38 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 64, Pistons 40 | Half | The Pistons came in this afternoon shooting 40.7% from the field, and 29.5% from 3 — league-worsts, both. Today doesn’t seem like it’ll help: Detroit is 15 for 46 (32.6%) and 5 for 19 from deep (26.3%).

Clips, meanwhile: 47.7%, 43.8% – 4:36 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40. Detroit shot 32.6% overall (15-46) and 26.3% (5-19) from 3.

Bey: 9 points

Lyles: 8 points

Joseph: 7 points, 3 assists

Bledsoe has 13 for the Clippers, and Mann has 11 – 4:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40

BLedsoe with 13 points, Mann with 11 and 6, Paul George with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 4:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Clippers 64, Pistons 40.

Yeah, not much to say here. Pistons shooting splits: 32.6/26.3/71.4 – 4:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers are shooting 50/50/92 en route to a 58-37 lead over Detroit with 2 minutes before halftime.

Detroit’s shooting 34/25/71. – 4:31 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The gap between the NBA’s top-23 teams and bottom seven teams is big. The league is very deep. The Pistons won’t have many easy, or even, matchups this season. Doesn’t excuse being down 20 before halftime, but there may not be a point where the schedule gets easier. – 4:30 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

For all of the interest in the double-center lineup off the bench, Ivica Zubac has been excellent today playing off of Paul George. They’ve developed some PNR chemistry, whether it’s led to a Zubac shot or a kick-out on the short roll. – 4:28 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

MANN SLAM!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/gCKJp8vBwv – 4:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That was Jerami Grant’s first make of the night. He’s 1-for-8 – 4:25 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

To their credit, there was quite a bit of clapping and encouraging in the Pistons’ huddle as they awaited further instruction from Coach Dwane Casey.

The Clippers lead, 47-30, with 6:35 to play before halftime. – 4:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Saben Lee has been the mouse in the house against Morris and Ibaka, which is just rude.

LA on a 7-0 run to take their largest lead of the game; another stretch where Pistons went without a score between timeouts. – 4:23 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The big man connection.

@Isaiah Hartenstein ➡️ @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/evNQyj9hlZ – 4:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Not a bad debut for the Clippers breaking out power forward Serge Ibaka (in front of Ibaka’s former Raptors coach, Dwane Casey)

LA built the lead to 16 before back-to-back Pistons baskets. Clippers still up 40-30 with 8:19 left in first half – 4:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Trey Lyles’ hot shooting has followed him to LA. He’s got eight points in six minutes. Pistons down 10. – 4:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s Black Friday. So we go from Lions on Thanksgiving to reviewing clear path on Pistons after some pass interference on the outlet to Serge Ibaka

(clear path was called on Saben Lee) – 4:14 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lue has played the Ibaka-Hartenstein pairing about as you would think offensively, asking Ibaka mostly beyond the three-point arc as a spacer and Hartenstein running around as a screener. But last possession, Ibaka stayed low and got a dunk out of it off a feed from Hartenstein. – 4:12 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Reverse slam from Hami!

@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/V5FDpXIdKi – 4:11 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

+12 after one.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/OrXkHIUBGb – 4:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson ends the Pistons’ 3-point drought. – 4:09 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

That’s 1 in the books.

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-5 FG

🔹 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST

🔹 @Jerami Grant, @Cade Cunningham, @Frank Jackson, @hamidoudiallo, and @TreyLyles with 2 PTS each pic.twitter.com/zX6tHWYfoe – 4:09 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips 30, Pistons 18 | End 1 | Eric Bledsoe leading his side, going 4 for 6, 3 for 3 from 3. L.A. is shooting 10 for 22; Pistons are 7 for 23. – 4:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers get off to a strong start after having two days off for the first time this month, lead Pistons 30-18 after the first quarter.

Bledsoe has a game-high 11 points, which is as much as he had in previous 3 games combined. – 4:08 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

First quarter: Clippers 30, Pistons 18

Bledsoe scored all 11 of his points in the first 3 minutes. Only player in double figures. – 4:06 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Serge Ibaka has his first 3 of the season.

That leaves Ivica Zubac, Keon Johnson, and the injured Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard as the only Clippers who have not made a 3 this season – 4:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Clippers 30, Pistons 18

Could be worst given that Detroit is shooting 30 percent from the floor and 0 percent from 3. – 4:06 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Clippers 30, Pistons 18

Pistons shot 7-23 overall, 0-5 from 3 and turned the ball over five times. – 4:06 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Now we will see the lineup Ty Lue said he didn’t exactly hope to play, a few weeks ago: Ibaka next to another center in Isaiah Hartenstein. – 4:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Josh Jackson is in for Grant – 4:04 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Hartenstein up off the bench, checking in for … PG.

So that means the Clippers on the court are:

Ibacka, Reggie, Luke, Tmann and Hartenstein. – 4:04 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Not much time for practices (or shootarounds, in Tues. case) for the Clippers in the past several weeks and you’re seeing some issues that could have been ironed out taking place in games. Ibaka and PG felt each should have been in a different position on a recent poss. – 4:02 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Zu slams it in for two!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/Ljo3tDPOwH – 4:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

… and we are about to see Ibaka play meaningful minutes next to a center for the first time since he got here. Hartenstein is going to check in for Paul George next dead ball. – 4:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ibaka gets the initial backup center minutes, immediately blocks Frank Jackson – 4:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are coming out of the timeout with CoJo, Frank, Hami, Jerami and Stew – 3:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pistons failed to score in their five possessions in between timeouts. Clippers only scored twice in same stretch, but that was enough to boost lead to double digits.

LA up 21-10 with 4:03 left in first quarter. This is the time when Clippers offense has gone in the tank. – 3:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ve only watched a few full games before today, but the Pistons need someone who can organize them on offense. It’s a lot to ask of Cade Cunningham, as he learns the NBA. And the other guys don’t seem overly interested in setting up everyone else. Lots of ugly offense from them. – 3:55 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

On the Pistons broadcast, the talk is about a pregame introduction between top pick Cade Cunningham and Jerry West, who, the broadcast duo agrees, “looks really good, obviously the man works out.” – 3:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers will spend last 6:36 of first quarter in bonus.

They’re also one of the very worst teams in the league at getting to the line. So let’s see where this goes… – 3:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham has two fouls less than six minutes in. – 3:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Eric Bledsoe: 11 points, 4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3

Pistons: 10 points 4-11 overall, 0-3 from 3 – 3:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Bledsoe leads Pistons 11-10 with 6:49 left in the first quarter

(other Clippers have scored too) – 3:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

After a slow offensive start, Pistons get a few buckets to fall. Saddiq Bey leads the way with four points. Clippers up 7. – 3:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If the Clippers had Kawhi, I think I’d pick them to come out of the West. I think.

It’d be really interesting to see what they could do in the playoffs with Kawhi, assuming he could get back and be himself. – 3:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

First game with 3 3s for Bledsoe since May

(Bledsoe had a game with 7 3s last year and 10 games with 4+ 3s. He’s not a sharpshooter, but he shouldn’t be shooting 22.4% from 3 either. There’s a chance for positive regression here.) – 3:46 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Eric Bledsoe has started 4-for-4 after finishing his last two games a combined 2-6 from the field. – 3:45 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Eric Bledsoe for 3 and 3 more and 3 more.

3 for 3 from 3.

Clippers 11, Pistons 4. – 3:44 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Bledsoe has already taken as many shots today as he did all Tuesday night vs Mavericks.

And both of them were made 3s. – 3:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons owner Tom Gores is here. – 3:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Interesting to see how rotations will go today.

Amir Coffey is inactive today, and looks like Brandon Boston Jr. is with Keon Johnson in the G.

So backups today are: Justise Winslow, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Serge Ibaka, Isaiah Hartenstein – 3:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade Cunningham got some smattered cheers from the LA crowd during introductions. Saw him sign a few jerseys and take photos with Pistons fans pregame – 3:41 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Pregame with PG ft. City Edition.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/mCgKYr2b2z – 3:39 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Amir Coffey is out here in sweats – but not the same warmups as the rest of the Clips, FWIW. Got a cool hoodie on, though, with his orange pants. – 3:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Sounded like Isaiah Stewart got the biggest pop from visitor starting lineups today – 3:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Isaiah Stewart received some fairly warm applause during starting introductions at Staples Center. – 3:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart gets a sizable cheer here in Staples Center during starting lineup announcement. – 3:36 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Let’s hoop.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/uf6FCwRm4e – 3:32 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Pregame chat with @Cade Cunningham, Arn Tellem, and @NBA Legend Jerry West. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/R1cXKwSCr1 – 3:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Today’s starting five:

Cory Joseph

Cade Cunningham

Saddiq Bey

Jerami Grant

Isaiah Stewart – 3:18 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Stew is back in the Starting 5️⃣

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/v7sGy0tmK5 – 3:17 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Warming up in LA

📺: @BallySportsDET | 3:30PM ET pic.twitter.com/HiB8HbF08Z – 3:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lue estimated that the Clippers had “17-18 possessions” against Mavericks Tuesday night where Clippers “didn’t make the right play… get into the paint, not making the right pass. In transition, not converting.”

Only Rockets have averaged more TOs/game than LAC since Nov. 14. – 3:10 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers are starting Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson vs. Detroit today. Tipoff in 30 minutes at Staples. – 3:05 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Today’s Clips-Pistons matinee:

LAC

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Eric Bledsoe

Reggie Jackson

DET

Saddiq Bey

Jerami Grant

Isaiah Stewart

Cade Cunningham

Cory Joseph – 3:04 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Paul George gets up some shots before playing the Pistons pic.twitter.com/BV4Q2TIMBL – 2:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Dwane Casey’s Pistons lost two relatively close games to the Clippers last season in games that Kawhi Leonard did not play in.

When I asked Casey about his assessment of this season’s Clippers without Leonard, Casey praised George, Jackson, Zubac, Lue, Kennard. pic.twitter.com/pOSdOlTl73 – 2:54 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📍 City of Angels

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/SSYKAsUCkC – 2:43 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Pregame prep.

🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/APonOjD1X3 – 2:35 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 3: “Great kid, young man. The kind of kid you want to take home to your family. Again, that was not a portrait of who he is as a man. Love him. He’s a part of our family. And for us, that’s in the rear view mirror.” – 2:31 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 2. “That situation is in no way a reflection of who he is. Or I don’t think LeBron’s a dirty player. I think it’s an unfortunate situation for both men. But he reacted and he was remorseful for it. – 2:30 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate” – 2:28 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr., back at it. pic.twitter.com/s2m5E6poFL – 2:18 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Marcus Morris gets some shots up before the Clippers play the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/2GrPt2WtiB – 2:16 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey on Reggie Jackson’s playoff performance with the Clippers: “Unbelievable. I was so happy for him as a young man. Finally his body was healthy and cooperating with him, and that always was the key for him when he was in Detroit, was his health.” – 2:12 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is. – 2:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Reggie Jackson’s playoff performance: “I was so happy for him.” Said the key with him was always his health. – 2:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart has six or seven stitches across his eye. Casey: “I told him they were beauty marks.” – 2:10 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said the Pistons missed Stewart’s rebounding and energy this week. “Isaiah Stewart is nowhere near what you saw in that video.” – 2:09 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Killian Hayes is out tonight. Frank Jackson will play – 2:08 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s return: “We missed his energy and his toughness inside.” – 2:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Frank Jackson will play but Killian Hayes will not. Casey added Hayes is getting fitted for a splint. “When he gets that, he’ll be ready to go.” – 2:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said he’s been pleased with the progress Cade Cunningham has made facing blitzes. – 2:06 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Today’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the LA Clippers: pic.twitter.com/kPy3NzqCR6 – 1:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty goes back to his favorite Tyson line when asked about a plan to limit Paul George minutes with another 5 in 7 starting Sunday morning:

“Everyone has a plan until you get hit…” – 1:52 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Clockin’ in. pic.twitter.com/jn6Eik4z18 – 1:49 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue says before today’s tip vs. Detroit that Nico Batum (health and safety protocols) is still feeling “good.” – 1:47 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

On location.

🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/OCKzFsCwVN – 1:30 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

We've got the Clippers this afternoon. ☀️

📺: @BallySportsDET

📺: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/RrUb9lSE6j – 11:31 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Post-Thanksgiving hoops!

🕧 12:30PM PT

🆚 @Detroit Pistons

📺 @BallySportWest

📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/c1xF2DBfZc – 11:30 AM

