ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XF0w_0d7acCmK00

The Detroit Pistons (4-14) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (8-8) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Friday November 26, 2021

Detroit Pistons 48, Los Angeles Clippers 74 (Q3 06:39)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367EfK_0d7acCmK00

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

There goes that Mann!!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/cSeHfhWCnU4:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnVBA_0d7acCmK00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This was LA’s most complete non-Timberwolves half of the season.

Clippers lead Pistons 64-40 at halftime, with Mann scoring 11 2nd quarter points.

Pistons held to 32.6% FGs, similar to Mavericks Tuesday. Unlike Tuesday, Clippers didn’t foul or excessively turn ball over. – 4:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sM2dO_0d7acCmK00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

At the half.

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-3 FG

🔹 @Cory Joseph: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 3 AST pic.twitter.com/gqmr8YkWfT4:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeG38_0d7acCmK00

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann has been grabbing at the back of his neck some — but still he’s got 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting — his first-half field goal attempts more than he’s taken in 15 other games this season, and five shy of the 14 he took in the Clips’ win over OKC on Nov. 1. – 4:38 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 64, Pistons 40 | Half | The Pistons came in this afternoon shooting 40.7% from the field, and 29.5% from 3 — league-worsts, both. Today doesn’t seem like it’ll help: Detroit is 15 for 46 (32.6%) and 5 for 19 from deep (26.3%).

Clips, meanwhile: 47.7%, 43.8% – 4:36 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40. Detroit shot 32.6% overall (15-46) and 26.3% (5-19) from 3.

Bey: 9 points

Lyles: 8 points

Joseph: 7 points, 3 assists

Bledsoe has 13 for the Clippers, and Mann has 11 – 4:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Clippers 64, Pistons 40

BLedsoe with 13 points, Mann with 11 and 6, Paul George with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 4:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Clippers 64, Pistons 40.

Yeah, not much to say here. Pistons shooting splits: 32.6/26.3/71.4 – 4:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers are shooting 50/50/92 en route to a 58-37 lead over Detroit with 2 minutes before halftime.

Detroit’s shooting 34/25/71. – 4:31 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The gap between the NBA’s top-23 teams and bottom seven teams is big. The league is very deep. The Pistons won’t have many easy, or even, matchups this season. Doesn’t excuse being down 20 before halftime, but there may not be a point where the schedule gets easier. – 4:30 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

For all of the interest in the double-center lineup off the bench, Ivica Zubac has been excellent today playing off of Paul George. They’ve developed some PNR chemistry, whether it’s led to a Zubac shot or a kick-out on the short roll. – 4:28 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

MANN SLAM!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/gCKJp8vBwv4:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmuC2_0d7acCmK00

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That was Jerami Grant’s first make of the night. He’s 1-for-8 – 4:25 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

To their credit, there was quite a bit of clapping and encouraging in the Pistons’ huddle as they awaited further instruction from Coach Dwane Casey.

The Clippers lead, 47-30, with 6:35 to play before halftime. – 4:24 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Saben Lee has been the mouse in the house against Morris and Ibaka, which is just rude.

LA on a 7-0 run to take their largest lead of the game; another stretch where Pistons went without a score between timeouts. – 4:23 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The big man connection.

@Isaiah Hartenstein ➡️ @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/evNQyj9hlZ4:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBBM_0d7acCmK00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Not a bad debut for the Clippers breaking out power forward Serge Ibaka (in front of Ibaka’s former Raptors coach, Dwane Casey)

LA built the lead to 16 before back-to-back Pistons baskets. Clippers still up 40-30 with 8:19 left in first half – 4:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Trey Lyles’ hot shooting has followed him to LA. He’s got eight points in six minutes. Pistons down 10. – 4:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s Black Friday. So we go from Lions on Thanksgiving to reviewing clear path on Pistons after some pass interference on the outlet to Serge Ibaka

(clear path was called on Saben Lee) – 4:14 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lue has played the Ibaka-Hartenstein pairing about as you would think offensively, asking Ibaka mostly beyond the three-point arc as a spacer and Hartenstein running around as a screener. But last possession, Ibaka stayed low and got a dunk out of it off a feed from Hartenstein. – 4:12 PM

Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum

OMG 😅😅 @LDLCASVEL4:12 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Reverse slam from Hami!

@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/V5FDpXIdKi4:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmzkD_0d7acCmK00

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

+12 after one.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/OrXkHIUBGb4:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF6VZ_0d7acCmK00

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson ends the Pistons’ 3-point drought. – 4:09 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

That’s 1 in the books.

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2-5 FG

🔹 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST

🔹 @Jerami Grant, @Cade Cunningham, @Frank Jackson, @hamidoudiallo, and @TreyLyles with 2 PTS each pic.twitter.com/zX6tHWYfoe4:09 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtrJE_0d7acCmK00

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips 30, Pistons 18 | End 1 | Eric Bledsoe leading his side, going 4 for 6, 3 for 3 from 3. L.A. is shooting 10 for 22; Pistons are 7 for 23. – 4:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers get off to a strong start after having two days off for the first time this month, lead Pistons 30-18 after the first quarter.

Bledsoe has a game-high 11 points, which is as much as he had in previous 3 games combined. – 4:08 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

First quarter: Clippers 30, Pistons 18

Bledsoe scored all 11 of his points in the first 3 minutes. Only player in double figures. – 4:06 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Serge Ibaka has his first 3 of the season.

That leaves Ivica Zubac, Keon Johnson, and the injured Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard as the only Clippers who have not made a 3 this season – 4:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Clippers 30, Pistons 18

Could be worst given that Detroit is shooting 30 percent from the floor and 0 percent from 3. – 4:06 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Clippers 30, Pistons 18

Pistons shot 7-23 overall, 0-5 from 3 and turned the ball over five times. – 4:06 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Now we will see the lineup Ty Lue said he didn’t exactly hope to play, a few weeks ago: Ibaka next to another center in Isaiah Hartenstein. – 4:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Josh Jackson is in for Grant – 4:04 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Hartenstein up off the bench, checking in for … PG.

So that means the Clippers on the court are:

Ibacka, Reggie, Luke, Tmann and Hartenstein. – 4:04 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Not much time for practices (or shootarounds, in Tues. case) for the Clippers in the past several weeks and you’re seeing some issues that could have been ironed out taking place in games. Ibaka and PG felt each should have been in a different position on a recent poss. – 4:02 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Zu slams it in for two!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/Ljo3tDPOwH4:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIdo1_0d7acCmK00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

… and we are about to see Ibaka play meaningful minutes next to a center for the first time since he got here. Hartenstein is going to check in for Paul George next dead ball. – 4:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ibaka gets the initial backup center minutes, immediately blocks Frank Jackson – 4:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are coming out of the timeout with CoJo, Frank, Hami, Jerami and Stew – 3:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pistons failed to score in their five possessions in between timeouts. Clippers only scored twice in same stretch, but that was enough to boost lead to double digits.

LA up 21-10 with 4:03 left in first quarter. This is the time when Clippers offense has gone in the tank. – 3:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ve only watched a few full games before today, but the Pistons need someone who can organize them on offense. It’s a lot to ask of Cade Cunningham, as he learns the NBA. And the other guys don’t seem overly interested in setting up everyone else. Lots of ugly offense from them. – 3:55 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

On the Pistons broadcast, the talk is about a pregame introduction between top pick Cade Cunningham and Jerry West, who, the broadcast duo agrees, “looks really good, obviously the man works out.” – 3:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers will spend last 6:36 of first quarter in bonus.

They’re also one of the very worst teams in the league at getting to the line. So let’s see where this goes… – 3:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham has two fouls less than six minutes in. – 3:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Eric Bledsoe: 11 points, 4-5 overall, 3-3 from 3

Pistons: 10 points 4-11 overall, 0-3 from 3 – 3:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Bledsoe leads Pistons 11-10 with 6:49 left in the first quarter

(other Clippers have scored too) – 3:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

After a slow offensive start, Pistons get a few buckets to fall. Saddiq Bey leads the way with four points. Clippers up 7. – 3:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If the Clippers had Kawhi, I think I’d pick them to come out of the West. I think.

It’d be really interesting to see what they could do in the playoffs with Kawhi, assuming he could get back and be himself. – 3:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

First game with 3 3s for Bledsoe since May

(Bledsoe had a game with 7 3s last year and 10 games with 4+ 3s. He’s not a sharpshooter, but he shouldn’t be shooting 22.4% from 3 either. There’s a chance for positive regression here.) – 3:46 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Eric Bledsoe has started 4-for-4 after finishing his last two games a combined 2-6 from the field. – 3:45 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Eric Bledsoe for 3 and 3 more and 3 more.

3 for 3 from 3.

Clippers 11, Pistons 4. – 3:44 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Eric Bledsoe has already taken as many shots today as he did all Tuesday night vs Mavericks.

And both of them were made 3s. – 3:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons owner Tom Gores is here. – 3:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Interesting to see how rotations will go today.

Amir Coffey is inactive today, and looks like Brandon Boston Jr. is with Keon Johnson in the G.

So backups today are: Justise Winslow, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Serge Ibaka, Isaiah Hartenstein – 3:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade Cunningham got some smattered cheers from the LA crowd during introductions. Saw him sign a few jerseys and take photos with Pistons fans pregame – 3:41 PM

Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum

COVID quarantine set up 🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/hcvIbgItu93:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgUEZ_0d7acCmK00

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Pregame with PG ft. City Edition.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/mCgKYr2b2z3:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTMGQ_0d7acCmK00

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Amir Coffey is out here in sweats – but not the same warmups as the rest of the Clips, FWIW. Got a cool hoodie on, though, with his orange pants. – 3:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Sounded like Isaiah Stewart got the biggest pop from visitor starting lineups today – 3:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Isaiah Stewart received some fairly warm applause during starting introductions at Staples Center. – 3:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart gets a sizable cheer here in Staples Center during starting lineup announcement. – 3:36 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Let’s hoop.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/uf6FCwRm4e3:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCCuh_0d7acCmK00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Pregame chat with @Cade Cunningham, Arn Tellem, and @NBA Legend Jerry West. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/R1cXKwSCr13:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDPEc_0d7acCmK00

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Today’s starting five:

Cory Joseph

Cade Cunningham

Saddiq Bey

Jerami Grant

Isaiah Stewart – 3:18 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Stew is back in the Starting 5️⃣

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/v7sGy0tmK53:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZgVQ_0d7acCmK00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Warming up in LA

📺: @BallySportsDET | 3:30PM ET pic.twitter.com/HiB8HbF08Z3:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaVEr_0d7acCmK00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lue estimated that the Clippers had “17-18 possessions” against Mavericks Tuesday night where Clippers “didn’t make the right play… get into the paint, not making the right pass. In transition, not converting.”

Only Rockets have averaged more TOs/game than LAC since Nov. 14. – 3:10 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers are starting Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson vs. Detroit today. Tipoff in 30 minutes at Staples. – 3:05 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Today’s Clips-Pistons matinee:

LAC

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Eric Bledsoe

Reggie Jackson

DET

Saddiq Bey

Jerami Grant

Isaiah Stewart

Cade Cunningham

Cory Joseph – 3:04 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Paul George gets up some shots before playing the Pistons pic.twitter.com/BV4Q2TIMBL2:54 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9Gsy_0d7acCmK00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Dwane Casey’s Pistons lost two relatively close games to the Clippers last season in games that Kawhi Leonard did not play in.

When I asked Casey about his assessment of this season’s Clippers without Leonard, Casey praised George, Jackson, Zubac, Lue, Kennard. pic.twitter.com/pOSdOlTl732:54 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📍 City of Angels

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/SSYKAsUCkC2:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDBER_0d7acCmK00

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Pregame prep.

🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/APonOjD1X32:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1vnF_0d7acCmK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znrck_0d7acCmK00

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 3: “Great kid, young man. The kind of kid you want to take home to your family. Again, that was not a portrait of who he is as a man. Love him. He’s a part of our family. And for us, that’s in the rear view mirror.” – 2:31 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 2. “That situation is in no way a reflection of who he is. Or I don’t think LeBron’s a dirty player. I think it’s an unfortunate situation for both men. But he reacted and he was remorseful for it. – 2:30 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Casey on Isaiah Stewart, part 1: “Isaiah is no where near what you saw in the video. I think if you put 9 men in that same situation, they probably would’ve reacted – right, wrong or indifferent – in the same manner. Maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate” – 2:28 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr., back at it. pic.twitter.com/s2m5E6poFL2:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgdDt_0d7acCmK00

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Marcus Morris gets some shots up before the Clippers play the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/2GrPt2WtiB2:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wmnH_0d7acCmK00

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey on Reggie Jackson’s playoff performance with the Clippers: “Unbelievable. I was so happy for him as a young man. Finally his body was healthy and cooperating with him, and that always was the key for him when he was in Detroit, was his health.” – 2:12 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is. – 2:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Reggie Jackson’s playoff performance: “I was so happy for him.” Said the key with him was always his health. – 2:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart has six or seven stitches across his eye. Casey: “I told him they were beauty marks.” – 2:10 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said the Pistons missed Stewart’s rebounding and energy this week. “Isaiah Stewart is nowhere near what you saw in that video.” – 2:09 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Killian Hayes is out tonight. Frank Jackson will play – 2:08 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s return: “We missed his energy and his toughness inside.” – 2:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Frank Jackson will play but Killian Hayes will not. Casey added Hayes is getting fitted for a splint. “When he gets that, he’ll be ready to go.” – 2:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said he’s been pleased with the progress Cade Cunningham has made facing blitzes. – 2:06 PM

Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum

Mon multiplex/ My Black Friday:

• 11h @ASMonaco_Basket vs @LDLCASVEL 💪🏽

• 11h30 @FRABasketball 🇫🇷 💪🏽 vs 🇲🇪

• 12h30 @Los Angeles Clippers 💪🏽 vs Pistons – 1:57 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Today’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the LA Clippers: pic.twitter.com/kPy3NzqCR61:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQ51z_0d7acCmK00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty goes back to his favorite Tyson line when asked about a plan to limit Paul George minutes with another 5 in 7 starting Sunday morning:

“Everyone has a plan until you get hit…” – 1:52 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Clockin’ in. pic.twitter.com/jn6Eik4z181:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVL3W_0d7acCmK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxRaE_0d7acCmK00

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue says before today’s tip vs. Detroit that Nico Batum (health and safety protocols) is still feeling “good.” – 1:47 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

On location.

🕧 12:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/OCKzFsCwVN1:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28s2AC_0d7acCmK00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

If you’re spending your Friday eating Thanksgiving leftovers and watching our afternoon game against the Clippers, you’re our kind of people.

Share a photo using #Pistons or upload one here to be featured in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/nAcnD7OKJT1:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXU0q_0d7acCmK00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

For today’s item of the game, we’re taking 20% off everything!

PROMO CODE: BFCM20

🔗: https://t.co/ono7yZIc91 pic.twitter.com/nNFeI4xkOL1:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wE8V_0d7acCmK00

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

We’ve got the Clippers this afternoon. ☀️

📺: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/RrUb9lSE6j11:31 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUDIf_0d7acCmK00

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Post-Thanksgiving hoops!

🕧 12:30PM PT

🆚 @Detroit Pistons

📺 @BallySportWest

📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/c1xF2DBfZc11:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4Z1A_0d7acCmK00

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Detnews‘ Rod Beard (20-year wedding anniversary) is OUT for the #Pistons west-coast road trip. – 10:47 AM

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Eric Bledsoe
fadeawayworld.net

Eric Bledsoe After Stephen Curry Dropped 33 On Clippers: “It's Hard Because You Think You Got Him Covered. They'll Get Ball Movement For A Wide-Open Layup And Turn It Down To Look For Him For A 3."

The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, and just like many other teams, they fell to the brilliance of Stephen Curry. While we recognize other talents like Jordan Poole and Draymond Green for their contributions in the game, Steph was the standout performer. The Warriors...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at STAPLES Center. Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 16, 2021. San Antonio Spurs 92, Los Angeles Clippers 106 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU. Had to Twitter Blue that Jackson quote 🤦🏾‍♂️
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview, Prediction, and Picks

The Dallas Mavericks travel to the Staples Center in sunny California for a road matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. The Mavericks (9-6) are off to a promising start but fell to the Phoenix Suns 102-94 Friday night. The Clippers (9-7) are fifth in the Western Conference through 16 games and have been getting it done defensively. LA opens this home matchup as slight favorites.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#The Los Angeles Clippers#Staples Center Game Time#Twitter#La#Mavericks#Okc#Pistons 40 Bledsoe
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Clippers preview: Detroit must outmuscle LA’s defense

The Detroit Pistons are living that LA life post-Thanksgiving, first with a matchup against the pesky Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are led by Paul George and are a tougher matchup than people really expect. This is thanks to the team’s second-ranked defense that trails only the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy