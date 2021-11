The 2021 NFL season just gets weirder and weirder with each passing week. Over the past month, the best quarterbacks in football by Total QBR have been Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo and Taylor Heinicke. The only 4-0 team over that time frame is the Patriots, who are led by surging rookie Mac Jones. The Saints, who looked to be capable of winning with just about anybody under center, have gone 0-4 with reportedly now-benched signal-caller Trevor Siemian at the helm. The only passer with a worse QBR over the past month than the former Broncos starter? Naturally, it's Russell Wilson.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO