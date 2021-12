Some vintage watches are so rare — and so expensive — that even the most committed collectors will never own them. Such is the case with a particular chronograph from Universal Genève called the Uni-Compax "Big Eye." Produced for just two years in the mid-1960s, it was so named for its oversized 45-minute chronograph counter positioned at three o'clock. Available with either a black or white dial, this striking timepiece has become one of the most elusive watches in the world, in no small part because only 20 or so have ever surfaced. These days, they can fetch for somewhere in the ballpark of $40,000.

MASSENA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO