B.Knox announces new LP, Far From Folk, out April 8

Roddy Ricch has announced a release date for his second album Live Life Fast, with the project expected to drop later this month on December 17th. Ricch announced the new album and shared the project’s cover art on his Instagram Wednesday morning. Live Life Fast will drop just over two years after the release of his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which released in December 2019.That project, featuring hits including “The Box,” “Tip Toe” and “High Fashion,” was one of the best-selling albums of 2020. “The Box” in particular, was one of the year’s biggest songs, finishing off at Number Three on Billboard’s year end Hot 100 and garnering three Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year. Between albums, Ricch has been a prominent featured artist too, lending vocals on DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” one of 2020’s songs of the summer and a Grammy nominee for Record of the Year, and he’s a nominee in the Album of the Year category in the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards for his feature on “Pure Souls” on Kanye West’s Donda. Check out the album artwork for Live Life Fast below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roddyricch

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO