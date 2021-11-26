ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.Knox announces new LP, Far From Folk, out April 8

gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former schoolteacher, who has since turned to music to deliver life lessons, B.Knox hasn’t forgotten his roots. Even his stage name pays tribute to the family members who shaped him - particularly his grandmother, whose maiden name was “Knox”, and his grandfather, Billy, who loans his first initial to the...

gratefulweb.com

Related
The FADER

King Hannah announce debut LP, share new track “All Being Fine”

King Hanna have announced their debut LP, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, out February 25, 2022 on City Slang. They've also released a new single, "All Being Fine," which comes with a rustic music video. The Liverpool duo of Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle introduced themselves to...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Spaceslug Announce New Album out Dec. 10

Polish heavy psychedelic rockers Spaceslug have set Dec. 10 as the release date for their new album, Memorial. The Wroclaw three-piece announced in June that they had completed work on the offering, following the release of the single “The Event Horizon” (review here) as a means of recouping (at least some of the) financial losses incurred by a flood of their rehearsal room. Their 2020 Leftovers EP (review here) and 2019’s Reign of the Orion (review here) both worked to significantly expand their sound, and while one expects Memorial to do likewise, how that might be realized isn’t yet known. The first single isn’t released until next week.
ROCK MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Vincent Poag Reshapes The Folk Tradition Into New LP Masquerade

As the legendary Bob Dylan once did, Vincent Poag, a singer-songwriter from New York City, has been reshaping the tradition of folk songs into his new album, Masquerade. Listing twelve wonderful songs, this LP is yet another magnificent album by the singer-songwriter. Reminiscent of the giants of the genre, Vincent Poag reveals his bigger than life humanity and sharp vision for spotting beauty and truth, wherever it may be found.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Hear Jeff Parker’s new track “Four Folks” from upcoming album Forfolks

Jeff Parker is releasing a new album titled Forfolks via International Anthem/Nonesuch on December 10. And today, the jazz guitarist has shared a new track, the almost-title track, “Four Folks.” It’s an atmospheric, stripped-down composition that focuses primarily on Parker’s guitar, and it’s a mesmerizing thing to hear. The album itself entirely comprises solo guitar works from Parker, who has also played in groups like Tortoise, Exploding Star Orchestra and Isotope 217.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Eddie Vedder Announces 2022 Tour Behind New Solo LP

Eddie Vedder announced a brief U.S. tour for early 2022. The eight-date trek, featuring Glen Hansard as opener, launches Feb. 3 and wraps Feb. 22 in the songwriter’s hometown of Seattle. The run will promote Vedder’s upcoming album Earthling, out Feb. 11. And he’ll be joined by an all-star backing...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Roddy Ricch Announces Release Date For New Album “Live Life Fast”

Roddy Ricch has announced a release date for his second album Live Life Fast, with the project expected to drop later this month on December 17th. Ricch announced the new album and shared the project’s cover art on his Instagram Wednesday morning. Live Life Fast will drop just over two years after the release of his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which released in December 2019.That project, featuring hits including “The Box,” “Tip Toe” and “High Fashion,” was one of the best-selling albums of 2020. “The Box” in particular, was one of the year’s biggest songs, finishing off at Number Three on Billboard’s year end Hot 100 and garnering three Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year. Between albums, Ricch has been a prominent featured artist too, lending vocals on DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” one of 2020’s songs of the summer and a Grammy nominee for Record of the Year, and he’s a nominee in the Album of the Year category in the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards for his feature on “Pure Souls” on Kanye West’s Donda. Check out the album artwork for Live Life Fast below.   View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roddyricch
MUSIC
xpn.org

Big Thief announces new double-LP recorded with Dr. Dog’s Scott McMicken, shares new single “Time Escaping”

It took a while for Big Thief to find their footing following the isolation that marked the beginning of the pandemic. The New York-based band said they had a shaky start to recording music together again, but have emerged triumphantly with a new album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. The announcement of the double-LP was accompanied by a new single, “Time Escaping.”
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
gratefulweb.com

Steven Wilson earns two Grammy noms; Porcupine Tree album due out in 2022

THE FUTURE BITES is available now on all digital platforms, along with vinyl, CD, and a limited-edition deluxe box set that contains CDs of the album, an instrumental version of the album, bonus material (including six additional songs and several reworked versions of the album tracks), a cassette of demos, and a Blu-ray featuring videos and Wilson’s own 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos versions of the album (marking THE FUTURE BITES as the first contemporary album to be mixed and released in Dolby Atmos).
MUSIC
East Bay Times

Bay Area great Joan Baez featured on amazing new folk collection

Looking for the ultimate gift for the folk music fan on your holiday shopping list? If so, check out the amazing new “VMP Anthology: The Story of Vanguard” vinyl box set. This limited edition collection focuses on Vanguard Records’ reign as arguably the premier folk music label of the ’50s and ’60s and features such artists as Doc Watson, Odetta and the Bay Area’s own Joan Baez.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

55 Years Ago: The Yardbirds Fire Jeff Beck

“I have done other music after the Yardbirds,” Jeff Beck said when his turn came to speak during the band’s 1992 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Anyway, somebody told me I should be proud tonight, but I’m not – because they kicked me out. They did! Fuck them!” If Jimmy Page, seen on camera standing right behind Beck, hadn’t burst into laughter, the moment might have been taken seriously, since it brought to public one of Beck’s most difficult career moments.
MUSIC
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
MUSIC

