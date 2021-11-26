ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite's 100 Years Of Blues Nominated in Best Traditional Blues Album Category

By Article Contributed by Alligator Records
gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, November 23, The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Three Alligator Records albums were recognized. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite's...

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Blues Beat: Carolyn Wonderland celebrates new album at StageOne

Carolyn Wonderland is celebrating the release of her new album with a live performance Friday at StageOne in Fairfield. Wonderland has been called a fiery blues rocker with incendiary guitar chops and raw, powerful vocals. An award-winning Texas guitar slinger, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, she’s marking the release of her Alligator Records debut album, “Tempting Fate.” The album, her 11th, was produced by famed master roots musician Dave Alvin, and features Wonderland’s signature, blistering six-string and lap steel playing, intense vocals and original songs, melding blues, rock and Americana.
FAIRFIELD, CT
gratefulweb.com

SOJA Receives GRAMMY Nomination For Best Reggae Album

SOJA, the internationally acclaimed eight-piece from Washington D.C., have received their third GRAMMMY® Nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for their seventh studio album Beauty The Silence (released September 24 on ATO Records). The collection made waves when it entered the top of Billboard’s Reggae Albums Chart, at No. 34 on Billboard's Current Albums Chart and at No. 52 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart upon its debut earlier this fall.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Gov’t Mule’s 'Heavy Load Blues' Debuts at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart

The first-ever blues album from Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, has officially debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, marking the renowned quartet’s third album in their storied career to enter the Billboard charts at the top spot. Following an incredible first week, Heavy Load Blues (released November 12 via Fantasy Records) also lands on the following Billboard charts: #6 Tastemakers Albums, #16 Top Current Album Sales, #22 Top Rock Albums, #25 Top Album Sales, and #27 Independent Albums in addition to debuting on the Billboard 200. The album also reached #1 on the Amazon Best Sellers in Blues chart and #1 on Music Connect’s Blues Albums chart as well as #2 on the Apple Music Blues Albums chart and #3 on the Music Connect Current Rock chart. Internationally, Heavy Load Blues has also found charting success, debuting at #16 in Germany, #33 in Switzerland, #48 in the UK and top 100 entries in Italy and the Netherlands.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemekia Copeland
Person
Elvin Bishop
Person
Charlie Musselwhite
gratefulweb.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter nominated for Best Folk Album at 64th GRAMMY Awards

5x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Mary Chapin Carpenter is nominated for Best Folk Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her record, One Night Lonely (Live). A rare solo performance, One Night Lonely (Live) was recorded last November at Carpenter’s favorite venue, Virginia’s legendary Wolf Trap, and features songs from across her acclaimed career including several from her latest studio album, The Dirt And The Stars. A DVD of the live concert, which premiered at PBS earlier this summer, is also now available.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Why the 2022 Album of the Year Grammy Category Is So Crowded

Billboard Explains: Why so many names are listed under 2022's album of the year noms. Jon Stewart got off a great line on Feb. 27, 2002, when he was hosting the 44th annual Grammy Awards. After a small army of people took the stage when the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack won album of the year, Stewart joked, “I want to point out that you get to come up if you worked on the album, not just if you heard it.”
MUSIC
knkx.org

New and reissued jazz and blues albums arrive for Record Store Day Friday

Record Store Day's post-Thanksgiving releases are coming Friday, Nov. 26. Oscar Peterson, Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, Chick Corea, Big Mama Thornton and more will have jazz fans up early and standing in line at area record stores. KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson has a look at the new music, reissues and some previously unreleased recordings.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Blues#The Recording Academy#Alligator Records
extratv

Grammy Nominations 2022: The Complete List

The 2022 Grammy® nominations have just been announced!. "I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. "Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon. "Back of My Mind" — H.E.R. “Montero” — Lil Nas X. “Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo. “Evermore” — Taylor Swift. “Donda”...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Music Heals International Benefit Concert | Sweetwater Music Hall | 11/23/21

Collaborations including Bob Weir joining Lukas Nelson for an unforgettable version of Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”; an unamplified, in-the-dark, Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz/Elliott Peck-led version of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home” during a power outage; and a unique closing musical sequence highlighted the eight annual benefit on November 23 for Music Heals International (MHI).
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Blue Bear School Of Music---The Original ‘School Of Rock’---Celebrates 50 Years As A Vibrant Home For Popular Music Instruction

Blue Bear School of Music, San Francisco’s preeminent school for rock, blues, jazz, folk, and pop, celebrates its 50th anniversary this fall. A home for aspiring musicians of all ages and skill levels, the nonprofit organization makes music education accessible to all-- guided by the firm belief that making music benefits individuals and their communities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
gratefulweb.com

Rodrigo y Gabriela earn Grammy nomination for Metallica song

GRAMMY®Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have received a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella,” honoring their acclaimed version of Metallica’s “The Struggle Within,” featured on the recently released tribute album, THE METALLICA BLACKLIST. The nod marks the duo’s second-ever GRAMMY® nomination, following their previous “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album” win for 2019’s METTAVOLUTION. The 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards will be presented on January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gratefulweb.com

Paul Bond releases debut album, 'Sunset Blues'

Paul Bond’s debut album 'Sunset Blues’ is a stunning debut from a young songwriter based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its 7 songs deal with the subject of becoming a father, or rather, the moment one finds out one is about to become a father. Happiness, confusion and existential despair are all thrown into the cocktail that is the human mind. Bond’s university degree in English literature and philosophy helps him to deal with this theme in a profound and unique way; his songwriting has been compared to Jackson Brown and James Taylor, as well as to contemporary folk artists such as Iron & Wine and Fleet Foxes. Literary influences are Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ezra Pound. For this album Bond collaborated with mastering engineer Ed Brooks, based in Seattle, WA, who has worked with Fleet Foxes in the past. ’Sunset Blues’ will be released on 18 November on the Concerto Records label, the legendary Amsterdam record store, on both 10” vinyl and CD.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Dummy’s ‘Mandatory Enjoyment’ Is the Best Krautpop Album of the Year

Every year there is one great album from a modern-day krautrock advocate. These artists experiment with the motorik pulse, slow-moving harmony, spluttering loops, and thick walls of Moog synthesizers and Farfisa organs, elements that were propagated in the 1970s by West German groups such as Neu!, Can, and Cluster. In...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Steven Wilson earns two Grammy noms; Porcupine Tree album due out in 2022

THE FUTURE BITES is available now on all digital platforms, along with vinyl, CD, and a limited-edition deluxe box set that contains CDs of the album, an instrumental version of the album, bonus material (including six additional songs and several reworked versions of the album tracks), a cassette of demos, and a Blu-ray featuring videos and Wilson’s own 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos versions of the album (marking THE FUTURE BITES as the first contemporary album to be mixed and released in Dolby Atmos).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy