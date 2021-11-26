Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite's 100 Years Of Blues Nominated in Best Traditional Blues Album Category

Paul Bond’s debut album 'Sunset Blues’ is a stunning debut from a young songwriter based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its 7 songs deal with the subject of becoming a father, or rather, the moment one finds out one is about to become a father. Happiness, confusion and existential despair are all thrown into the cocktail that is the human mind. Bond’s university degree in English literature and philosophy helps him to deal with this theme in a profound and unique way; his songwriting has been compared to Jackson Brown and James Taylor, as well as to contemporary folk artists such as Iron & Wine and Fleet Foxes. Literary influences are Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ezra Pound. For this album Bond collaborated with mastering engineer Ed Brooks, based in Seattle, WA, who has worked with Fleet Foxes in the past. ’Sunset Blues’ will be released on 18 November on the Concerto Records label, the legendary Amsterdam record store, on both 10” vinyl and CD.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO