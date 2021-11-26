8 Nights of Hanukkah With Nefesh Mountain

Vermont Jazz Center pays homage to the big band era this season, uniting our in-house big band with critically acclaimed singer Amanda Carr. Carr became acquainted with the Great American Songbook through her parents who were both professional big band musicians in the Boston area. Carr has recorded in the U.S. and abroad, including Australia, England and Italy where she appeared as a headline artist at EuroJazz Festival. Twice a feature story by respected writer/author Nat Hentoff in The Wall Street Journal, Carr was hailed by him as “…a true jazz singer in a time of wannabes”. Ms. Carr has appeared as guest vocalist with the Boston Pops, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, the Harry James Band and the Glenn Miller Orchestra to name a few. The VJC Big Band is led by musical director Rob Freeberg. This year the big band celebrates 18 years of performances thanks in great part to band manager Sherm Fox’s continued persistence and organizational efforts. Dance the night away and savor the sounds of the swinging past!

VERMONT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO