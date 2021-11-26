ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Nights of Hanukkah With Nefesh Mountain

gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoundary pushing Bluegrass/Americana band Nefesh Mountain is kicking off the holiday season with a new one-time series for Hanukkah called 8 Nights with Nefesh Mountain! Beginning this Sunday, November 28 the band will begin an eight-night run, releasing new music videos from its recent album Live From Levon Helm Studios: A...

gratefulweb.com

gratefulweb.com

Becky Buller releases "The Christmas 45, Volume 2"

Bluegrass virtuoso Becky Buller is celebrating the release of two new holiday tracks today packaged as The Christmas 45, Vol. 2 on Dark Shadow Recording. Produced by Dark Shadow label head Stephen Mougin, Christmas 45, Vol. 2 features original tracks “The Box” and “Mary Rocked Her Baby” featuring The Fairfield Four. Buller debuted “Mary Rocked Her Baby” with The Fairfield Four live, in-studio on WSM AM’s Coffee, Country & Cody on November 15th. Click HERE to find The Christmas 45, Vol. 2 on your preferred digital platform.
MUSIC
WPFO

Portland celebrates first night of Hanukkah

Sunday night was the first night of Hanukkah with the eight-day Jewish holiday celebration falling earlier than usual this year. Typically falling closer to Christmas or at least in the month of December, this year Hanukkah started during the Thanksgiving weekend. At sundown, Jewish families light the menorah, and kids...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Nefesh Mountain#Woodstock#The First Night#Bluegrass Americana#Jltv#Club Passim
arlingtonmagazine.com

8 Ways to Eat, Drink, Dance and Light Up the Night This Hanukkah

The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday, Nov. 28, and there are several ways to get in on the celebration without straying far from your neighborhood. During the Festival of Lights, which runs through Dec. 6 this year, you can find local spins on sufganiyot, gathering places for menorah-lightings, and a few extras.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
KGET

First night of Hanukkah begins with menorah lighting at The Marketplace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first night of Hanukkah began at sundown on Sunday and the City of Bakersfield celebrated with a public menorah lighting at The Marketplace. Also known as the Fesitval of Lights, Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival that commemorates the rededication of the second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
gratefulweb.com

Vermont Jazz Center: Big Band Scholarship Fundraiser

Vermont Jazz Center pays homage to the big band era this season, uniting our in-house big band with critically acclaimed singer Amanda Carr. Carr became acquainted with the Great American Songbook through her parents who were both professional big band musicians in the Boston area. Carr has recorded in the U.S. and abroad, including Australia, England and Italy where she appeared as a headline artist at EuroJazz Festival. Twice a feature story by respected writer/author Nat Hentoff in The Wall Street Journal, Carr was hailed by him as “…a true jazz singer in a time of wannabes”. Ms. Carr has appeared as guest vocalist with the Boston Pops, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, the Harry James Band and the Glenn Miller Orchestra to name a few. The VJC Big Band is led by musical director Rob Freeberg. This year the big band celebrates 18 years of performances thanks in great part to band manager Sherm Fox’s continued persistence and organizational efforts. Dance the night away and savor the sounds of the swinging past!
VERMONT STATE
gratefulweb.com

Music Heals International Benefit Concert | Sweetwater Music Hall | 11/23/21

Collaborations including Bob Weir joining Lukas Nelson for an unforgettable version of Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”; an unamplified, in-the-dark, Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz/Elliott Peck-led version of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home” during a power outage; and a unique closing musical sequence highlighted the eight annual benefit on November 23 for Music Heals International (MHI).
MUSIC
Boston

Light up the night with these Boston-area Hanukkah events

From Menorah lightings to food and music, here’s how to celebrate the Festival of Lights this year. Hanukkah 2021 kicks off Sunday night and culminates on Monday, Dec. 6., ushering in a week of warmth and brightness to the Boston area. The 38th annual Boston Common Menorah lighting marks the...
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC
LJWORLD

Lawrence celebrates first night of Hanukkah with downtown menorah lighting

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life hosted a public ceremony Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah, to light a 9-foot tall menorah in front of the Lawrence Public Library. The annual event was followed by a communitywide celebration that included fire performers and holiday refreshments. This year, the theme is...
LAWRENCE, KS
gratefulweb.com

Yonder Mountain String Band | Washington's | 11/20/21

On November 20th, jamgrass instigators Yonder Mountain String Band made their way to the north country in Colorado for the final night of their extensive 5 week, twenty-three show, cross country fall tour. As expected, the quintet gave it their all to the regional Kinfolk, delivering a fantastic two-set throw down to a sold-out crowd at Washington’s in Fort Collins. As if attending the tour closer wasn’t enough to drive anticipation, this would be the first time the band had donned the stage of Washington’s and their first show in Fort Collins proper since 2007.
WASHINGTON STATE
gratefulweb.com

Seven Great Max Creek Shows To Listen To Ahead of Their Levon Helm Studio Shows

Since its inception as the location of the intimately legendary Midnight Rambles, Levon Helm Studios, named of course after its namesake owner, has been a bucket list spot for artists to play. As such, the Woodstock, NY home has seen many awesome bands come through to make pilgrimages and performances. 2021 alone has seen a stellar lineup of artists play here, like Iron and Wine, Umphrey’s McGee, Midnight North, Jorma Kaukonen, and many more.
MUSIC
Variety

Harry Styles Concludes Three-Month ‘Love on Tour’ Trek With Rousing New York Show: Concert Review

After 42 shows and nearly three months, for the final song of his continent-spanning “Love on Tour” tour, Harry Styles wanted just a little bit more. “This is the last song of the entire tour,” Style said, raising his arms in the air, as he cut into the sexually provocative lyrics of the banger “Kiwi” at the new UBS Arena just outside New York City. “I’m going to need a little bit more. OK? We’re going to try that again. OK?” And sure enough, on take two, there was more energy — from the mosh pit around the 360-degree stage all the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA

