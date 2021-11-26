ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steven Wilson earns two Grammy noms; Porcupine Tree album due out in 2022

gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FUTURE BITES is available now on all digital platforms, along with vinyl, CD, and a limited-edition deluxe box set that contains CDs of the album, an instrumental version of the album, bonus...

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
smilepolitely.com

An album recorded in Urbana is nominated for a Grammy

SuperBlue, the new album from Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter has been nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 64th Grammy Awards. The album was recorded and mixed in two weeks by Anthony Gravino over at his studio High Cross Sound in Urbana. You can check out our feature on Gravino and High Cross Sound to learn more.
URBANA, IL
gratefulweb.com

Jackson Browne Earns GRAMMY Nomination For Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne has received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album, for Downhill From Everywhere. "Jackson Browne has uniquely and consistently delivered brilliant albums and songs throughout his career,” said Jed Hilly, Executive Director of the Americana Music Association. “He's been a defining Americana artist, not just for the songs he gives to us but also for his thoughtful lyrics and craftsmanship to address the times we live in.”
MUSIC
Mega 99.3

Brian Wilson, ‘At My Piano': Album Review

Once upon a time, before he became a songwriting and recording studio mastermind, Brian Wilson was a kid plunking away on the upright piano at home in Hawthorne, Calif. Now, at 79, Wilson gives us a taste of what that might have been like. At My Piano is just what its title suggests: Wilson, and only Wilson, at the piano, playing his way through 15 of his mostly best-known compositions with an austere gentleness that, even over speakers, headphones or earbuds makes it feel like you're in his room for a personal recital. It's 50 minutes in the remote presence of genuine genius and is best appreciated on those terms.
HAWTHORNE, CA
loudersound.com

Steven Wilson, Dream Theater and Mastodon lead prog Grammy charge

Steven Wilson, Dream Theater, Mastodon and more led an uncharacteristically positive evening for progressive music as the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were unveiled yesterday. There were also nominations for prog metallers Gojira, late fusion maestro Chick Corea, Pat Metheny and the Sun Ra Orkestra as well. Steven Wilson...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Wilson
sflcn.com

2022 Grammy Awards Nominees for Best Reggae Album Are In

[LOS ANGELES] – There are six nominees for Best Reggae Album in the 2022 Grammy Awards. The nominations were announced November 23 in Los Angeles, California. The contenders for Best Reggae Album are Pamoja by Etana, Positive Vibration by Gramps Morgan, Live N Livin from Sean Paul, Royal by Jesse Royal, Beauty In The Silence from SOJA and 10 by Spice.
MUSIC
gameranx.com

Kirby Earns Grammy Nomination

That’s right. The pink, spherical ball who is Kirby has earned himself a nomination at the esteemed music award ceremony, the Grammy Awards. Holding its first awards show in 1959, the Grammy’s is the most prestigious music award ceremony in the US. It recognizes music across several genres and media.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

The Two Fake Blondes release debut album ‘Out of the Darkness’

Husband and wife duo, Hannah and Petey Mac, aka The Two Fake Blondes, only have 2 years under their belts as a production partnership, but their debut album sounds like the pair have decades of collaboration under their belts. Written as a victory lap out of the chaos of 2020, Out of the Darkness is built on a foundation of inspiration and catharsis — from the bittersweet house of “Crash” to the kaleidoscopic “Song For When Ur Sadddd” and everything in between. They explore the wide range of emotions that make us human and find a deep sense of optimism in the process.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Foo Fighters Earn Multiple Grammy Nominations

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters earned multiple nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday. The band's 2021 album, "Medicine At Midnight", will compete with records by AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell and Paul McCartney for Best Rock Album of the year. Co-produced by the band and Greg...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustics#Cds#Dolby Atmos
gratefulweb.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter nominated for Best Folk Album at 64th GRAMMY Awards

5x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Mary Chapin Carpenter is nominated for Best Folk Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her record, One Night Lonely (Live). A rare solo performance, One Night Lonely (Live) was recorded last November at Carpenter’s favorite venue, Virginia’s legendary Wolf Trap, and features songs from across her acclaimed career including several from her latest studio album, The Dirt And The Stars. A DVD of the live concert, which premiered at PBS earlier this summer, is also now available.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
gratefulweb.com

Muscle Shoals indie Single Lock Records congratulates label artists on most-ever GRAMMY noms

Single Lock Records, the artist-run and independent Southern American music label, congratulates Cedric Burnside, Cha Wa and The Blind Boys of Alabama on their 2022 GRAMMY Award nominations for releases on Single Lock this year. The nominations come for Mississippi Hill Country Blues master Cedric Burnside's I Be Trying in the Best Traditional Blues Album category, New Orleans' modern-day Mardi Gras Indian collective Cha Wa and their album My People for Best Regional Roots Album and the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama for their collaboration with Bela Fleck, “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," in Best American Roots Performance.
MUSIC
KTVB

GRAMMYs 2022: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2022 GRAMMY nominations are here, and with them, a new crop of Album of the Year nominees. The 2022...
MUSIC
chapelboro.com

From Jazz to Electronica: Local Artists Score Grammy Noms

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations came out on Tuesday – and this year, Triangle-area musicians were well represented. Leading the way is Rhiannon Giddens, already a Grammy winner for her work with the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Giddens and Italian musician Francesco Turrisi were honored for their album “They’re Calling Me Home,” which earned a nomination for Best Folk Album. Giddens, Turrisi, and fellow Chocolate Drop Justin Robinson were also nominated for co-writing the song “Avalon,” which is up for Best American Roots Song.
DURHAM, NC
gratefulweb.com

B.Knox announces new LP, Far From Folk, out April 8

A former schoolteacher, who has since turned to music to deliver life lessons, B.Knox hasn’t forgotten his roots. Even his stage name pays tribute to the family members who shaped him - particularly his grandmother, whose maiden name was “Knox”, and his grandfather, Billy, who loans his first initial to the moniker - and his early years on the eastern shores of Newfoundland clearly permeates his work. “I grew up in an area that was entirely Irish Catholic,” he laughingly explains, “before the age of ten, I didn’t know that anything other than Irish traditional music existed. That Celtic spirit is fairly rebellious, and they have these long ballads with sad narratives and undertones.”
MUSIC
KWCH.com

Wichitan Roy Moye III earns GRAMMY nomination

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An album of uplifting songs for children by artists of color helped a Wichitan receive his first GRAMMY nomination. Roy Moye III is one of 24 artists featured on the album All One Tribe, released this year on Juneteenth (June 19) to celebrate the accomplishments and culture of persons of color. Moye performs “Black Lives Made STEM History” on the album, which was nominated for Best Children’s Album. The GRAMMY awards ceremony is happening Jan. 31, 2021.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy