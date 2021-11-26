Steven Wilson earns two Grammy noms; Porcupine Tree album due out in 2022

Once upon a time, before he became a songwriting and recording studio mastermind, Brian Wilson was a kid plunking away on the upright piano at home in Hawthorne, Calif. Now, at 79, Wilson gives us a taste of what that might have been like. At My Piano is just what its title suggests: Wilson, and only Wilson, at the piano, playing his way through 15 of his mostly best-known compositions with an austere gentleness that, even over speakers, headphones or earbuds makes it feel like you're in his room for a personal recital. It's 50 minutes in the remote presence of genuine genius and is best appreciated on those terms.

