ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Becky Buller releases "The Christmas 45, Volume 2"

gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluegrass virtuoso Becky Buller is celebrating the release of two new holiday tracks today packaged as The Christmas 45, Vol. 2 on Dark Shadow Recording. Produced by Dark Shadow label head Stephen Mougin, Christmas 45, Vol. 2 features original tracks “The Box” and “Mary Rocked Her Baby” featuring The Fairfield Four....

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Classless Act releases rocking Christmas single

Emerging band cruise into the holiday spirit with “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”. Hailing from Los Angeles, next-generation rock band Classless Act wants you to have a rockin’ Christmas time as you listen to their cover of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” via Better Noise Music. The track is accompanied by a video drawing inspiration from Bad Santa. Adding some variety to your Christmas playlist, Classless Act’s rendition of the Christmas classic stays true to their classic rock roots.
MUSIC
Daily Advance

N.C. Wesleyan grad releases new Christmas album

Will Plyler, a graduate of N.C. Wesleyan College’s Entertainment Arts Music Production program, released his first Christmas album. The new album, “Once Upon a Silent Night,” became available on all streaming platforms on Friday. The album contains original Christmas songs and new arrangements of classic carols, including “Joy to the...
MUSIC
Franklin County Times

Local author releases Christmas picture book

Russellville author Dianne Wages Pace has written and illustrated a new picture book titled “Too Many Santas,” through which she invites readers to find out why there are so many Santas “here, there and everywhere” at Christmastime. Not wanting to risk giving away too much of the story, Pace said...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
BC Heights

BC Dynamics Release Christmas Single and Music Video

Bedecked in their finest festive attire and cloaked in shades of red and green, the singers of the Boston College Dynamics fill Gasson Commons with the harmony of their caroling. The accomplished a cappella group dances as members wrap their arms around each other, surrounded by Christmas trees and tinsel, in their music video featuring the group’s rendition of “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Rhonda Vincent
localsyr.com

Baldwinsville Brothers Release New Christmas Single

Baldwinsville natives Patrick, Andrew and Douglas Reeves are back at it again. The triplets also known as Council are debuting a new song just in time for the holidays. The trio formed the group known as “Council” and have performed at multiple New York City venues. They’ve also signed a record deal and are looking to make the next big step in the music industry.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taylor Swift re-releases song ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

Taylor Swift gave an early Christmas gift to her fans with another re-recorded song. Swift released a re-recorded version of her holiday hit “Christmas Tree Farm”, Good Morning America reported. The new version features a 70-piece orchestra. The song was inspired by Swift’s childhood, where she grew up on a...
MUSIC
churchofjesuschrist.org

The Tabernacle Choir Releases New Christmas Video

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square has released a new Christmas video produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, after almost nine months without playing together, a few members of the Orchestra were invited to come to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City to accompany Broadway’s Brian Stokes Mitchell singing Choir music director Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly.” This tender traditional Polish carol tells the Christmas story of the manger and the shepherds.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Volume#Music Hall#Coffee Country Cody#Fairfield Four#Time
canadianbeats.ca

Madison Olds releases holiday single, “Christmas At Home”

Vancouver, BC-based pop singer-songwriter, Madison Olds has unveiled her newly minted holiday single, “Christmas At Home”. The perfect duet for sipping hot toddies by the fire with friends, the song is in collaboration with Nearly York (Lucas Gienow); the pair paint a seasonal portrait epitomizing the joy found in hiding out at home, avoiding the crowds and holiday chaos — until the family arrives, that is!
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Darren Nicholson's Man On A Mission out now

Mountain Home Music Company’s Darren Nicholson is a man on a mission — and if you think, based on his membership in award-winning bluegrass quintet Balsam Range, that you know what it is, his new EP is going to come as a mighty big surprise. The aptly titled Man On...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

8 Nights of Hanukkah With Nefesh Mountain

Boundary pushing Bluegrass/Americana band Nefesh Mountain is kicking off the holiday season with a new one-time series for Hanukkah called 8 Nights with Nefesh Mountain! Beginning this Sunday, November 28 the band will begin an eight-night run, releasing new music videos from its recent album Live From Levon Helm Studios: A Hanukkah/Holiday Concert. Each video and accompanying story from the band will be released at 6:00 PM EST for each night of Hanukkah, and will be posted on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook and Instagram pages.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Orleans Releases Christmas Album "New Star Shining"

Orleans has released their first and only Christmas album. Subconsciously, the group—which is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022—must have been working on the holiday collection for decades. Orleans co-founder Lance Hoppen says, "The material comes from various sources, most written internally and some by friends from other...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
gratefulweb.com

William Lee Golden and The Goldens Celebrate Success of Single "Come And Dine"

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' are celebrating their first #1 with their current single "Come And Dine" off their upcoming album, Old Country Church Gospel. The tune is a favorite of Golden and his sons, an upbeat classic calling to feast at the table with Jesus! "Come And Dine" was the first of three singles released off their three-album collection including two others titled Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, and Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock, containing over 30 songs spread amongst several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Jim Keaveny to release "Sunrise" December 2nd

Singer-songwriter Jim Keaveny could be a character out of a Mark Twain novel, born on the Missouri River before traveling through the country with a railroader's restlessness. Ostensibly, he's settled in the hard yet beautiful Texas desert where he lives off-the-grid in a house he built with his bare hands, surviving on rainwater he can't waste, but his picaresque lifestyle still takes him around the world. Keaveny's off-the-beaten-path lifestyle is featured in Chase Peeler's new book On The Porch: Life and Music in Terlingua, Texas.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.” Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.” The track features Bridgers’ bandmates Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, and others, along with a backing choir. It was produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska. All proceeds will be given to Los Angeles’ Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which provides resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking in Southern California. “The Day After Tomorrow” follows several of Bridgers’ Christmas covers throughout the years, including Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).
MUSIC
toughpigs.com

REVIEW: Muppet Christmas Carol Soundtrack Re-Release

The Muppet Christmas Carol has one of the greatest soundtracks of all time. With brilliant and memorable songs by the great Paul Williams, it’s a mainstay in every Muppet fan’s home during the holidays. And thanks to the good folks at iam8bit, we can now experience it in a brand new (and yet, very familiar) way.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Randy Travis, Drew Parker release Christmas duet

“There’s A New Kid in Town” single and video now available. Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis and rising country star Drew Parker teamed up to release a duet of the classic Christmas song “There’s A New Kid In Town.” The pair of true country artists have also released an official music video for the song, filmed at Travis’ Texas ranch and his first music video since his 2013 stroke. The duet follows Travis’ release of his remastered Christmas album, An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition) which included the song as a never-before-heard track from the vault. The video captures a heartwarming experience of the two reuniting and sharing the holiday spirit.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Becky G releases ‘Bella Ciao’ cover

Global superstar Becky G releases her cover of “Bella Ciao” along with the music video via Kemosabe/RCA Records. “Bella Ciao” has recently re-entered the pop culture zeitgeist as the unofficial anthem for the hit Netflix series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist). Originating from 19th Century Italy, the song first appears in Part 1 of the show and the character Tokyo recounts in the season’s finale, “The Professor’s whole life revolved around one idea…Resistance. His grandfather, who had fought with the Resistance to defeat the fascists in Italy, taught him that song. And then…he taught us.”
MUSIC
Taylor Daily Press

Eurovision winner Duncan Lawrence releases Christmas song | Music

MusicDuncan Lawrence, 27, released a Christmas carol for the first time. The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest winner will sing ‘Wishes Come True’ on November 26. The Dutch singer shared a link to Spotify’s “pre-save” page for the new song on his social media channels. Listeners who have already saved the song to their playlist have a chance to receive a personal Christmas message from the singer, he promised.
MUSIC
WJHL

Mall at Johnson City releases Christmas events schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City has a jam-packed schedule of Christmas events that lay ahead. First, Santa Claus will be making appearances for photos in the JCPenny food court starting on Friday, Nov. 26 and continuing through Dec. 24. Those interested in taking photos with Santa are encouraged to make […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy