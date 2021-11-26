Becky Buller releases "The Christmas 45, Volume 2"

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' are celebrating their first #1 with their current single "Come And Dine" off their upcoming album, Old Country Church Gospel. The tune is a favorite of Golden and his sons, an upbeat classic calling to feast at the table with Jesus! "Come And Dine" was the first of three singles released off their three-album collection including two others titled Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, and Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock, containing over 30 songs spread amongst several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO