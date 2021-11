The Lake Superior Zoo is home to animals from all over the world, and some animals that we see right here in the Northland like Ravens. Did you know that Lake Superior Zoo is actually home to two ravens? One is named Loki who's age is unknown and Grip is 3 years old. Both of these ravens were injured in the wild and are not able to survive in the wild. So now Lake Superior Zoo provides them the care, nutrition, and enrichment they need and will be their forever home!

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO