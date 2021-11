This is my very first blood aurora! A blood aurora is a deep red colored aurora, as seen in the second clip! I included both for a comparison! The first is just a normal active aurora, showing the greens and some purple. The second was of the deep red aurora building in the southern sky! Both clips are from the same night, with the same set up (same camera, lens, white balance, everything) just a few hours apart (actually more like an hour apart)! You can see the red appeared when the aurora was much less active, but it exploded with color shortly after which makes me think the red was foreshadowing the burst!

14 DAYS AGO