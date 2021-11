If you need a cheap Xbox controller, then this Walmart deal is currently selling a range of colors at $49, among the other Black Friday Xbox controller deals out there. Depending what you choose that could save you up to $15.99 on the original retail price. There's Electric Volt (a sort of limey green), Pulse Red, Shock Blue, Robot white and Daystrike Camo (red and grey). And if you just want a black Xbox controller for $49, there's that option too. Although that doesn't seem to have any money off, despite a Black Friday deals tag on the site.

