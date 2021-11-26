ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breaking Down the Final Week 12 Injury Report

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins ruled out three players Friday for their Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers, but it's the one player listed as questionable whose potential absence might be the most significant.

That would be safety Brandon Jones, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks without missing a game but now has an elbow injury on top of that.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday after also being limited for the first two practices of the week, including the Thanksgiving Day walk-through.

Jones has teamed with rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland as the Dolphins' new starting safety tandem, and his ability to blitz and tackle has been a big part of the defense's success in recent weeks.

Logic would suggest that veteran Eric Rowe would start alongside Holland if Jones can't play, even though his skill set is similar to that of the rookie.

The other players listed as safeties on the roster are special teams captain Clayton Fejedelem and newcomer Will Parks, who joined the team earlier this week after being claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

The three players ruled out were DB Trill Williams (hamstring), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee).

The loss of Williams and particularly Campbell might have an impact on special teams because he's made a mark in that part of the game in his first season with the Dolphins.

With both players out, it figures that 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene will be active and see action on special teams against Carolina.

With Shaheen out, it means that rookie third-round pick Hunter Long likely will be active for the fourth time in 12 games this season.

The three other players who were projected as "limited" after the walk-through Thursday based on an estimation for a normal practice all were full participants Friday and given no game status designation, meaning they will be available.

Those three players were Holland (knee/ankle), LB Elandon Roberts (hip) and DT Christian Wilkins (calf).

CAROLINA PANTHERS FINAL REPORT

The Panthers had only one player given a game status designation on their final injury report of the week, guard John Miller.

The six-year veteran was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

Miller played against the Washington Football Team last week but aggravated an ankle injury that had forced him to miss the previous three games.

Trent Scott is expected to start in Miller's place. Fellow starting guard Dennis Daley began the week on the injury report with a glute issue, but was a full participant Friday and not given a game status designation, indicating he'll be available.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Carolina Panthers#Campbell
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
196
Followers
890
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy