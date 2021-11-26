ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

With Medicaid funding returning to normal, what’s in store for the next budget?

The pandemic has been a watershed moment in public health.

Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Virginia State
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
HEALTH
#Medicaid Funding
Globe Gazette

MercyOne LPN loses job for beliefs about COVID vaccine

LPN WITH COVID-19 Goddard has been a licensed practical nurse for 22 years, several of those spent working in public health, most notably overseeing immunization clinics in Floyd County, where she farms with her husband. That's important to note, as Goddard says she is not anti-immunization. Goddard was with MercyOne...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
easyhealthoptions.com

Risky drugs: From bladder trouble to vision damage

For consumers who suffer lifelong side effects after prescription drugs use, the question that often arises first is: How could medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cause them serious harm?. Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) is one of the drugs that led consumers to make that inquiry. A...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KXRM

Colorado doctor weighs in on new COVID variant omicron

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. has now restricted travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. The new variant, omicron, caused a significant spike in cases in South Africa and neighboring countries in a period of 10 days. “It looks like it was first collected in Botswana and South Africa 10 […]
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

Cooper pressed Medicaid to the end, budget documents show

Raleigh, N.C. — As it became clear Republican lawmakers were ready to end negotiations and vote a budget through with or without his support, Gov. Roy Cooper made one last offer in a bid to move North Carolina toward Medicaid expansion. At least vote on it, he told legislative leaders.
RALEIGH, NC
wboi.org

Nov. 29: Area Counties Show Worsening COVID Numbers

A growing chunk of northeast Indiana is in the state’s worst category for spread of COVID-19 as of Monday. According to the Indiana Department of Health, LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, Wabash, Whitley and DeKalb counties are all in the “red”, the state’s worst category based on cases per 100,000 residents and 7-day positivity rate.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
CBS Denver

State Deploys Monoclonal Antibody Bus To Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is trying to keep people out of the hospital by making COVID-19 treatments more accessible. Monoclonal antibody treatment buses set up in Weld County on Monday. (credit: UCHealth) State health experts say there are high risk people who have COVID-19 and could get the treatment. Antibody treatment can reduce the odds of hospitalization by about 70% when taken early. A prescription is no longer needed to receive the treatment, but you must make an appointment.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 Finds Some Colorado Businesses Not Enforcing Mask Mandates, As Health Departments Receive Complaints

(CBS4) – As mask mandates continue to be in effect in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming in to area health agencies. Denver Public Health Inspections reports 60 businesses allowing people in indoor public spaces without face coverings. So far, the Tri-County Health Department has received 70 for Arapahoe and Adams County. Jefferson County reports just a handful. (credit: CBS) CBS4 visited a shopping mall in Jefferson County which has a mask mandate. On the doors, the sign reads, “Do not enter this facility without wearing a mask.” (credit: CBS) “I think it’s kind of irresponsible not to wear your mask given...
DENVER, CO
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

