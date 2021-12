Before leaving San Marino, England producer Tom Driscoll and Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett assess England's year, and look forward to 2022 - with relish. The pair have followed England across Europe in 2021, from Albania to Andorra - plus a few extra visits to Wembley for the run to the Euro 2020 final - and gave Sky Sports their rundown on a memorable year for the Three Lions, one where they remained unbeaten over 90 minutes and came two penalties away from their first silverware in 55 years.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO