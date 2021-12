Naruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 are now live in Fortnite but so is the Update v18.40. The Island is in danger and we have a vehicle making a comeback. The Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. is making a big entrance. The Cube Queen's forces are still plaguing the Island and the latest war effort is a way to fight back. The Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. now sports a somewhat stripped-down look. There are pieces missing from his armour that also lacks an over shield, making it easy for smart opponents to counter and dismantle it. Still, the B.R.U.T.E. will make quick work of the endless waves of Cube Monsters.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO