Blue Prism shareholder Coast opposes Vista’s new takeover offer

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Blue Prism shareholder Coast Capital said on Friday it will not support private equity firm Vista Equity’s final takeover offer of 1.22 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) for the British software firm on grounds it undervalues the company. U.S.-based Coast, which owns...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Prism#Cash Offer#Firm Offer#Reuters#Coast Capital#Vista Equity#British#Ss C Technologies#Bali Bidco Ltd#The Uk Takeover Panel
