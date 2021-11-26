Miami County Public Health restaurant inspections

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers. Be Here Brewing Company, Inc., 122 Pennsylvania Ave., Nov. 10. Fail. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area that’s not easily cleanable. Garlic aioli was in a squeeze bottle on ledge above the bain marie, not in refrigeration. Employee cleaning the potato cutter washed but did not sanitize the food contact surfaces. In the bain marie, dressings and coleslaw was not date marked. The three-compartment sink was properly set up, however, an employee was washing dishes in the wash compartment, placing in sanitizer then rinsing in the rinse compartment. Pan of shrimp was thawing at room temperature. Potato cutter had food residue on it from previous days' use. At the dish machine in the brewing area, clean and organize the window sills. Replace the broken floor tiles under the fryer in the kitchen and in front of the keg walk-in refrigerator. Spray bottle was unlabeled. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Foods prepared on-site including buffalo chicken, grilled chicken, chicken tenders, pico and pork were date marked more than seven days prior. Mops in the mop closet were not hung to dry.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO