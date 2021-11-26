ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Wary Portuguese Welcome Return of Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Surge

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) - Many Portuguese are welcoming the return of some COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government on Thursday night amid a surge in infections and the threat of a new highly contagious variant, and some are calling for even tougher measures. Portugal's population has largely been more accepting...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Spanish regions eye COVID-19 passports amid infection surge

MADRID (AP) — Worried by a rise in COVID-19 infections, some of Spain’s regional governments are asking courts to authorize the introduction of virus passports that can help control the pandemic’s spread. The governments of the Basque Country, Valencia, Navarra and Catalonia say they are ready to be the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

'Flashing red': Belgium tightens rules amid COVID-19 surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium extended the use of facemasks and mandatory remote work on Wednesday in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. “The alarm signals are flashing red,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The premier added that the mandatory use of facemasks in crowded places...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Severe COVID-19 cases surge in South Korea under eased restrictions

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Less than a month into a phase of loosened social distancing restrictions, South Korea has seen a spike in breakthrough and severe COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about hospital capacity and prompting officials to speed up a booster vaccination rollout. The country reported its second-highest daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Economy#European Union#Reuters#Eu
kfgo.com

Lisbon to open biggest vaccination site yet amid COVID-19 surge

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will open its biggest vaccination centre yet on Wednesday as a surge in COVID-19 infections forced authorities to impose new restrictions to stop the spread, including strict travel curbs to enter the country by air. Boasting an 87% vaccination rate, one of the world’s highest, Portugal...
WORLD
WLNS

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
WORLD
US News and World Report

Threatened by Omicron, EU States Urged to Test More as Some Lag

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's health commissioner has urged governments to boost efforts to detect coronavirus mutations, as some lag behind even as the new Omicron variant is detected around the bloc. The variant first found in southern Africa has now been identified in several European countries, but it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases

The Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new data from the Netherlands showed Tuesday, as Latin America reported its first two cases in Brazil. In the week since the new virus strain was reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions -- most targeting southern African nations. But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday -- as Canada expanded its restrictions to also include Egypt and Nigeria -- that "blanket" travel bans risked doing more harm than good. And the likely futility of broad travel restrictions was underscored as Dutch authorities reported that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa officially reported its first cases, on November 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
US News and World Report

WHO Agrees to Launch Talks on Pact to Tackle Pandemics

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Wednesday to launch negotiations on an international pact to prevent and control future pandemics at a time when the world is gearing up to battle the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Such an agreement to beef up measures against pandemics is...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

New COVID-19 surges keep travel restrictions in place

According to the UNWTO Travel Restrictions Report, 46 destinations (21% of all destinations worldwide) currently have their borders completely closed to tourists. Of these, 26 destinations have had their borders completely closed since at least the end of April 2020. A further 55 (25% of all global destinations) continue to have their borders partially closed to international tourism, and 112 destinations (52% of all destinations) require international tourists to present a PCR or antigen test upon arrival.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Denmark's Coronavirus Epidemic Is 'More 'Stable', Health Minister Says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The coronavirus epidemic in Denmark is showing signs of stabilising, the country's health minister said on Tuesday, citing vaccinations and third jabs as possible causes. "The reproduction number is calculated to 1. Other key figures such as incidence, positivity rate, etc. suggest that infection growth is slowing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

EU could approve shot against new coronavirus variant in 3-4 months

(Reuters) -The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday it could approve vaccines adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus within three to four months if needed, but that existing shots would continue to provide protection. Speaking to the European Parliament, European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Live Updates: France to Allow Limited Flights From Africa

PARIS — A spokesperson says France's government will allow flights carrying French and European Union citizens back from Southern Africa to resume under very strict conditions starting Saturday. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the move will lift for “very few” travelers a suspension on flights from the region that...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy