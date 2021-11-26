Coyotes on the Move

To shoot or not to shoot at a running deer, that is the question. Every deer hunter, no doubt, has a different take on this question. As a younger deer hunter, taking a snapshot at a running whitetail was well within the parameters of my fair chase playbook. Today, not so much. My reflexes and vision are not what they once were. I am aware, too, that the odds of wounding deer generally increase with running shots. In fact, one of the reasons I now carry a single-shot, breech loading Ruger One .270 in the deer woods is precisely to limit my shot options to pretty much standing deer.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO