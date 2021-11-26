ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Don’t Crack: Essence Atkins’ Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton & LAM

By Shamika Sanders
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


49 where?! As our 2021 “Winter TV Guide” cover star, Essence Atkins is the latest subject of our ‘Black Don’t Crack’ series. The beloved 90s actress has starred in iconic shows like The Cosby Show, Smart Guy and Half & Half and after three decades in the game, she’s aging like fine wine. Essence stars in the final chapter of TV One’s Coins Forever.

Comedians Courtney Bee , Kim Hylton, and LAM (Legend Already Made, AKA The Black Willy Wonka) hilariously attempt to guess Essence Atkins’s age in the upbeat clip that will leave you cackling.


In our cover story Essence Atkins & Golden Brooks Talk Black Love, Sisterhood And Redefining The Leading Lady ,” penned by Aramide Tinubu, Essence opened up about portraying Black love on screen. “I love the idea of dispelling all of the supposed statistics about Black women finding love and being of a certain age,” Atkins said. “And also just dispelling the myth that there are no good Black men out there for us to partner with. The character that Steven Bishop plays, he goes through a bit of an evolution, but at his core, he’s definitely a good man.”

Watch Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton and LAM attempt to guess Essence Atkins’ age in this hilarious clip.

