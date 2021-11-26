ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jessica Reedy Talks “I Will” & New Podcast With Erica And “GRIFF”| Get Up! Exclusive

By Get Up!
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXkgZ_0d7aNSu300


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Gifted Singer/Songwriter Jessica Reedy stopped by Get Up! To bring her new single “ I Will ” to the artist spotlight. The “Sunday Best” season two runner-up and amazing Alto singer tells Erica and GRIFF know what the single means to her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reedy also talks about her brand new podcast “Hello Hubby.” The podcast will detail Reedy’s road to “proper waiting” for a relationship. She will open up about past trauma and issues in her past that will help her in the future.

Reedy also speaks about opening an Industry Development new school in the Dallas area to help people build a business and a brand.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Reedy
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Wendy Williams
Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Brings Her Boyfriend to Visit Joe in the Bahamas: "Love U Dad"

Fresh off of slaying Halloween with their Grease-inspired couples costume, Gia Giudice and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, let the good times keep on rolling with another adventure this autumn. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her beau recently jetted off to the Bahamas for a long weekend with her dad, Joe Giudice.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industry Development
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Hit With Another Family Tragedy Amid Daughter's Overdose

Lisa Rinna's family is facing another family tragedy. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that her mother Lois Rinna, 93, suffered a stroke and she asked fans for their prayers. The news came just a few days after her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, announced that she was hospitalized after an accidental drug overdose recently.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money

While Sutton Stracke may be the new queen of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for her persistence in questioning Erika Jayne and trying to get to the truth, Kathy Hilton is a legend. She was the refreshing comedic touch that RHOBH needed during a dark season filled with Erika’s woes. When Kathy joined the franchise […] The post Kathy Hilton Reportedly Refusing To Film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Until They Give Her More Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Reacts to Candiace Dillard Bassett Saying She's "No Longer the Twitter Disaster"

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Andy Cohen can sometimes throw a little shade when hosting Bravo reunions. But at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 reunion, he was pretty clear in his criticism of Candiace Dillard Bassett's social media activity. "You are a disaster on Twitter," Andy told Candiace, to which she simply replied, "Thank you."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Video: Jimmie Allen Was Asked To Leave The Ballroom On DWTS

A double elimination did Jimmie Allen in on Dancing with the Stars. He performed two dances during Janet Jackson night and even though he was decked out in gold lame and sequins, it was not enough to bedazzle the judges. Len, Bruno, Carrie Ann and Derek said it just wasn’t...
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Lisa Rinna steps out after husband Harry Hamlin, boss Andy Cohen pay tribute to her mom, Lois

Lisa Rinna is celebrating the life of her mom, Lois DeAndrade Rinna, who died this week at 93 years old after suffering a stroke. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 58, has been flooding her social media with tributes to her late mom. "Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel," she wrote Monday alongside a photo of her mom when she was younger.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Serena Williams Confirms Oft-Told Story About Her Dad: 'That Was A Real Moment'

“King Richard,” the new biopic about Richard Williams coaching daughters Venus and Serena to tennis greatness, includes a scene in which Richard, played by Will Smith, tells a school-age Serena (Demi Singleton) that she will be the greatest player of all time. On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel...
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

It’s a Family Affair! Jaden and Willow Smith Stole the Show at the King Richard Premiere

The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Twerks On Safaree Samuels During Birthday Celebrations

They've been in the throes of divorce for most of the year, but it looks as if Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are on good terms. The pair have seemingly been at odds on social media for some time, even prior to announcing their split. There have been scathing accusations of infidelities and reports that Mena allegedly destroyed her estranged husband's personal items, and it all came at a time when the pair welcomed their second child into the world.
RELATIONSHIPS
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

495
Followers
405
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy